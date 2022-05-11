New England Patriots links 5/11/22 - On the rebound: Nelson Agholor optimistic about Pats’ offense

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault finds veteran WR Nelson Agholor hoping to help the offense hit new heights in his second season with New England.
- Paul Perillo feels RB Pierre Strong may be the next in line to fill the passing back role in New England.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?
- Alexandra Francisco tells the story of how two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII.
- Press Conference: Nelson Agholor. (19.36 min. video)
- Patriots Draft Throwback: James White. (>1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Schedule predictions, undrafted rookies, Tom Brady to join Fox Sports after retirement. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian notes Nelson Agholor lauded Mac Jones for his hard work, ability to lead, and communication skills.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Nelson Agholor on future with the Patriots: ‘I’m here for a reason.’ Agholor’s positive outlook indicates that he plans on being a New England Patriot for the foreseeable future.
- Andrew Callahan relays Nelson Agholor on why he is optimistic about a rebound 2022 season
- CBS Boston reports Nelson Agholor says he’s not focused on cap hit, optimistic for second season in New England
- Dakota Randall gives us a Tyquan Thornton film review: What stands out most besides the speed?
- CLNS Media: Greg Cosell says there wasn’t much difference between Tyquan Thornton & Chris Olave’s tape. (7 min. video.
- Adam London relays NFL analyst Matt Bowen who called WR Tyquan Thornton the most head-scratching pick in this year’s draft: “Thornton has the vertical juice to stretch defenses down the field and the foot quickness to create route separation,” Bowen wrote. “But given the wide receiver talent on the board at No. 50 — including George Pickens, Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore — I felt the Patriots reached a little here to draft Thornton.”
- Zack Cox gives us a Marcus Jones film review: How ultra-versatile DB can help Patriots; Jones played corner, slot, safety, kick return, punt return and receiver in 2021.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) RB/WR Ty Montgomery: Patriots next hybrid dual threat?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots pairing Cole Strange with David Andrews sets up a nasty duo for 2022.
- Evan Lazar ranks the Patriots’ UDFA class by the likelihood to extend 18-year streak of making the initial roster.
- Sara Marshall (Gillette Gazette) 2022 UDFA signings: Did Patriots find another hidden gem in Miami QB D’Eriz King?
- Pierce Downey (Gillette Gazette) National 2019 champion RG Chasen Hines, drafted by Pats in intriguing selection.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The Patriots celebrate Mother’s Day.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots ex Tom Brady new job: $200 Million salary to broadcast with FOX?
- Michael Hurley explains how Tom Brady will be be taking on arguably his most difficult challenge yet. He’s going to have to be interesting. /What, pliability isn’t interesting?
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Will Tom Brady, TV analyst be any good? There’s reason to be skeptical, but we’ll all watch to find out.
- Dakota Randall notes ex-Patriot Chris Long pointed out how much fun the idea is of Brady meeting with Belichick before calling a Patriots game.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Clare and Steve take a long look at the top of the Patriots draft class, Bills UDFA finds and discuss how the free agents and last years red shirts fit into this years roster. (67 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Nelson Agholor mum on who’s coaching Patriots’ offense: “Ask coach Belichick.”
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of the NFL Draft: A.J. Brown, wide receiver trades the story of the offseason.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Examining which veteran players were helped and hurt at the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL inches toward making schedule release a full-week event.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams: Cowboys have it easiest, Rams facing toughest slate. Patriots 16th.
- Conor Orr (SI) Tom Brady can be a great broadcaster, but only If he’s honest.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Fox disputes reporting regarding Tom Brady’s contract.
- Madison Williams (SI) NFL responds to former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle’s claims.
