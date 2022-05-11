Patriots claim tight end Matt Sokol off waivers from Lions

The New England Patriots were awarded tight end Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Sokol, 26, had signed a futures contract with Detroit in January after previously doing so leading up to the 2020 league year during Matt Patricia’s tenure as head coach.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Michigan State product has also taken multiple tours with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars since going undrafted in 2019. Spending time on each organization’s practice squad over past three regular seasons, Sokol’s career includes two games as an elevation. During which, he saw 15 snaps on offense and 20 snaps on special teams.

Sokol played in 52 games with 22 starts as a member of the Spartans. The East-West Shrine Bowl invite totaled 31 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns during his time in the Big Ten.

In addition to Sokol, New England’s tight end depth chart moves forward with veteran starters Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith joined by former third-round draft picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

The first practice of organized team activities in Foxborough is scheduled for May 23.