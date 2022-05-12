New England Patriots links 5/12/22 - Who makes the YUGE leap in 2022?

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots claim TE Matt Sokol off waivers from Detroit.
- Paul Perillo explains how Bailey Zappe was too good to pass up, despite the presence of Mac Jones
- Mike Dussault talks about Patriots sixth-round pick DL Sam Roberts looks to make a big jump from Division 2 to his favorite professional team.
- Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners announce naming rights partnership: The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss talks about how after a conservative offseason, the Patriots are banking on a Year 2 jump from some 2021 free agents and draft picks.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots news, NFL Notes: 1) Despite carrying a $15 million cap hit heading into 2022, along with the fact the Patriots added DeVante Parker via a trade and drafted Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor doesn’t appear to be too worried about his future.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) Can Patriots’ Ronnie Perkins make leap in Year 2? Bill Belichick often talks about the importance of the second-year jump.
- Khari Thompson looks at what the Patriots’ draft says about their approach at offensive line.
- Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire) Dante Scarnecchia shares thoughts on Patriots selecting Cole Strange.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) How many games will New England win in 2022? An analytical prediction.
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) Depth chart deep dive: 2022 Patriots crowded receiver room.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots rookie RB Pierre Strong Jr. has potential to be an impact player in their offense.
- Henry McKenna (Patriots Wire) How Patriots rookie Jack Jones can become an elite CB, according to ASU coach Herm Edwards.
- Tim Crowley points out Matt Groh’s Shrine Bowl takeaways played a major role in this Patriots draft class.
- Andy Hart talks the report that says don’t be surprised if Matt Patricia calls the Patriots’ offensive plays.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Follow the New England Patriots 2022 draft class on social media.
- Alex Barth reports sixth-rounder Sam Roberts becomes first Patriots draft pick to sign rookie deal.
- Nick Stevens predicts which Patriots UDFA could make the 2022 roster.
- Adam London relays NFL writer Jim Trotter, on his Patriots player to root for this season: WR N’Keal Harry.
- Zack Cox tells us four things to watch in tonight’s regular-season schedule release. 1. Raiders reunion.
- Ricky Doyle reminds us of the Patriots’ 2022 opponents before tonight’s NFL schedule release.
- Dakota Randall passes along a report that the Patriots will visit the Packers in Week 4.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots philanthropy: WRs Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers visit local high school event.
- Jason Ounpraseuth reports former Patriot Danny Woodhead advanced in local Qualifying for the U.S. Open.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the prowess of Henry and Smith, along with the prognosis of Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene for the upcoming 2022 season. (48 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Logan Ulrich (NFL TR) Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders.
- NFL Experts (ESPN) Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions: Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: NFL owners would love for Walmart heir Rob Walton to buy the Broncos; Plus, Terry McLaurin’s future, Justin Fields disrespect, Jadeveon Clowney’s contract status and more.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 schedule release: One man’s zany format for league’s newest must-see event, plus some real questions.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) Strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams: Which teams have the hardest, easiest schedule for 2022. Patriots 16th.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Every team’s top 3 make-or-break matchups by win probability. (12.32 min. video) Patriots at the 8.10 mark: at Bills, at Raiders, at Packers.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Veterans who could be replaced by rookies. 1. Nelson Agholor.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) 32 teams, 32 people to root for. Patriots: N’Keal Harry. “It would be an understatement to call his first three seasons disappointing, which is why I’m hoping the former first-round draft choice has a breakout campaign in 2022.” /Eh.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Ten NFL rookies in the best situations to succeed in 2022 and beyond. No Pats.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) NFL win totals 2022.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) 2022 NFL All-Paid Team: Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline richest lineup.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL Power Rankings. Patriots 12th.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) When the NFL schedule rolls out, take it for what it is: A Tom Brady farewell tour.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) 12 reasons why Tom Brady is a perfect fit as Fox Sports’ future top NFL analyst.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Tom Brady use his broadcast platform to promote player rights? /Maybe Brady should use his broadcast platform to talk football.
