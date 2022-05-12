The New England Patriots’ opponents for the 2022 regular season are already set, but we do not yet know when they will actually square off against them. That all will change on Thursday when the league will officially present its schedule in a primetime event.

At 8 p.m. ET, each team’s home openers will be announced. Two hours later, the full schedule will be released.

The Patriots’ will feature the following teams:

Before the big reveal, however, there will be plenty of rumors rumors. In order to stay on top of things, we have again set up our Pats Pulpit Schedule Release Tracker. Look no further for all the information that is slowly drizzling out.

Leaks and rumors tracker

May 12

May 11

New England will reportedly visit the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4. | Source

New England will reportedly host the Lions at Gillette Stadium in Week 5. | Source

March 29

According to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the team will set up joint training camp practices with the Patriots ahead of a preseason matchup at Gillette Stadium. | Report

Patriots rumored schedule

Preseason

Week 1: --

Week 2: --

Week 3: vs. Giants

Regular season