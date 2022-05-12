Gino Cappelletti, a founding member of the original Boston Patriots and member of the organization’s Hall of Fame, has passed away. As was announced by the Patriots, Cappelletti died in his home on Thursday morning at the age of 89.

Cappelletti made his pro football debut as a member of the newly founded Patriots in 1960. Over the next 11 years, he became one of the most recognizable faces of the young franchise — and one of the American Football League’s biggest stars.

“The Duke” was a five-time AFL All-Star, was voted the league’s most valuable player in 1964 and retired as its all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points.

Cappelletti earned all of those accolades not only by being one of the best players of his era, but also by being among its most versatile. He made 176 field goals (out of 333 attempts) as well as 342 of 353 extra points. He also caught 298 passes for 4,770 yards and 42 touchdowns. Furthermore, he intercepted four passes as a part-time defensive back.

Following his retirement, Cappelletti served as a broadcaster (1972-78, 1988-2011) and called a total of 585 games as the team’s color commentator alongside Gil Santos. From 1979 through 1981 he also served as special teams coach under Ron Erhardt.

The Patriots released the following statement on behalf of team owner Robert Kraft: