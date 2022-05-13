New England Patriots links 5/13/22 - Save the dates! Pats schedule analysis; Jalen Mills loves CB energy

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce full 2022 Schedule: Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.
- Erik Scalavino’s instant reaction to the schedule release that seems to have a familiar 2014 feel.
- Mike Dussault talks about the Patriots set to face the Ravens in the ‘22 home opener.
- Mike Dussault notes veteran CB Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback.
- Paul Perillo reports Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti died on Thursday at the age of 89, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a player and person. Gino Cappeletti tribute: 1.51 min. video)
- Press Conference: Jalen Mills (7.22 min. video)
- Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams reveals New England’s full slate of games. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 5/12: Jarrett Stidham reported trade, schedule predictions; More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss offers some thoughts on the Patriots’ 2022 schedule. Biggest takeaway: Four straight prime-time games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 18 — three on the road and one against the defending AFC East champion Bills — shows that the national intrigue surrounding the Patriots remains strong.
- Zack Cox gives us the dates and times for all 17 games.
- Alex Barth gives us 7 takeaways from the Patriots’ schedule release. 1. Backloaded divisional games.
- Zack Cox offers nine thoughts on the Pats’ schedule. 1. Talk about a less-than-ideal opener.
- Evan Lazar gives us his instant-analysis of the Patriots’ 2022 regular season schedule.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 schedule: Most anticipated non-divisional matchups.
- Andrew Callahan breaks down every regular-season matchup from Green Bay to the Raiders.
- Sean T. McGuire picks his 12 best games of the 2022-23 season. Week 15 Patriots at Raiders included.
- Dakota Randall says New England will spend Thanksgiving in Minnesota this year, marking the first time the Patriots have played on Thanksgiving since 2012, when Mark Sanchez submitted the Butt Fumble into the annals of NFL history.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) How many games will New England win in 2022: An analytical prediction.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Reunion game: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots. Mark your calendars!
- Dakota Randall notes the first Patriots-Josh McDaniels reunion will happen in preseason this year.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots can thank Mac Jones for the team’s prime-time resurgence.
- Karen Guregian notes Jalen Mills says the Patriots have a ‘totally different energy’ for the upcoming season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots CB Jalen Mills: ‘Competition brings out the best’.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Addition by subtraction? A Pats recap. “Is it the players who have left that’s of more significance?”
- Tom E. Curran identifies ten Patriots who have the most heat on them in 2022. 1. Cole Strange.
- Phil Perry looks at whether the Pats’ veteran pass-catchers will really make big Year 2 jumps.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Resetting Mac Jones & Patriots depth chart after Jarrett Stidham trade.
- Zack Cox addresses this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Can Jonnu Smith rebound in second Pats season? Plus: Two surprise cut candidates.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 2022 Patriots UDFA class, draft notebook, thoughts on Bill O’Brien, and the Jarrett Stidham trade.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Stidham’s departure ends a tough run for the former Patriots QB.
- Jason Ounpraseuth shows us Trent Brown throwing the first pitch for the WooSox.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Hall-of-Famer Gino Cappelletti passes away at 89. Cappelletti was a mainstay in the Patriots organization, having been a member of the initial Boston Patriots roster in 1960.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) Patriots, Raiders trade grades: Jarrett Stidham reuniting with Josh McDaniels in Vegas a win-win situation. Patriots: A, Raiders: B+, Stidham: A-.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: How the NFL built (and rebuilt) the 2022 schedule.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Analyzing each network’s prime-time games. NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again has the best overall slate, but ESPN’s new booth has its best schedule in ages. Amazon Prime’s Thursday schedule has some clunkers.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Breaking down every week’s prime time and holiday games.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL win total predictions for 2022: Reporters make over/under picks for all 32 teams.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL schedule release: Patriots prime-time overkill, bumpy start for Cowboys and easy ride for Trey Lance
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2022 NFL schedule: Predictions, analysis and revenge games for all 32 teams.
- Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Week 1: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams to open 2022 season; Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ranking the top 10 games: This year’s slate features some revenge games, matchups and homecomings for a slew of stars who have changed teams this offseason. Plus a healthy dose of the Packers, Buccaneers and Rams. 10. Week 16: Bengals at Patriots.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) The 10 games you don’t want to miss this season. /No Pats cuz that’s every game.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Best game each week, from Bills-Rams opener to Tom Brady vs. Rodgers, Mahomes back-to-back.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL schedule winners and losers. No Pats.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ schedule.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule: A complete look at this year’s Thursday night games.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado, charged with criminal tampering in domestic violence case
Loading comments...