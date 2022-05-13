 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS 2022 SCHEDULE Week 1 at Dolphins, Week 2 at Steelers, Week 3 vs. Ravens, Week 4 at Packers, Week 5 vs. Lions, Week 6 ...

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 5/13/22 - Save the dates! Pats schedule analysis; Jalen Mills loves CB energy

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Jalen Mills
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss offers some thoughts on the Patriots’ 2022 schedule. Biggest takeaway: Four straight prime-time games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 18 — three on the road and one against the defending AFC East champion Bills — shows that the national intrigue surrounding the Patriots remains strong.
  • Zack Cox gives us the dates and times for all 17 games.
  • Alex Barth gives us 7 takeaways from the Patriots’ schedule release. 1. Backloaded divisional games.
  • Zack Cox offers nine thoughts on the Pats’ schedule. 1. Talk about a less-than-ideal opener.
  • Evan Lazar gives us his instant-analysis of the Patriots’ 2022 regular season schedule.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 schedule: Most anticipated non-divisional matchups.
  • Andrew Callahan breaks down every regular-season matchup from Green Bay to the Raiders.
  • Sean T. McGuire picks his 12 best games of the 2022-23 season. Week 15 Patriots at Raiders included.
  • Dakota Randall says New England will spend Thanksgiving in Minnesota this year, marking the first time the Patriots have played on Thanksgiving since 2012, when Mark Sanchez submitted the Butt Fumble into the annals of NFL history.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) How many games will New England win in 2022: An analytical prediction.
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Reunion game: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots. Mark your calendars!
  • Dakota Randall notes the first Patriots-Josh McDaniels reunion will happen in preseason this year.
  • Karen Guregian says the Patriots can thank Mac Jones for the team’s prime-time resurgence.
  • Karen Guregian notes Jalen Mills says the Patriots have a ‘totally different energy’ for the upcoming season.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots CB Jalen Mills: ‘Competition brings out the best’.
  • Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Addition by subtraction? A Pats recap. “Is it the players who have left that’s of more significance?”
  • Tom E. Curran identifies ten Patriots who have the most heat on them in 2022. 1. Cole Strange.
  • Phil Perry looks at whether the Pats’ veteran pass-catchers will really make big Year 2 jumps.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Resetting Mac Jones & Patriots depth chart after Jarrett Stidham trade.
  • Zack Cox addresses this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Can Jonnu Smith rebound in second Pats season? Plus: Two surprise cut candidates.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) 2022 Patriots UDFA class, draft notebook, thoughts on Bill O’Brien, and the Jarrett Stidham trade.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Stidham’s departure ends a tough run for the former Patriots QB.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth shows us Trent Brown throwing the first pitch for the WooSox.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Hall-of-Famer Gino Cappelletti passes away at 89. Cappelletti was a mainstay in the Patriots organization, having been a member of the initial Boston Patriots roster in 1960.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado, charged with criminal tampering in domestic violence case

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...