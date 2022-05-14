The New England Patriots have already parted ways with the first member of their rookie class. Offensive lineman Liam Shanahan was waived on Friday with a failed physical designation.

Shanahan was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent after the draft. Joining the team was a homecoming for the 23-year-old, who was born in Marlborough, Mass., and spent the first three seasons of his college career at Harvard.

After starting 30 games for the Crimson and being named the team’s best offensive player in 2019, Shanahan transferred to LSU. During his two years in Baton Rouge, he added 23 more starts to his résumé and was an all-academic team member for the Tigers in 2021.

Nonetheless, he received only little pre-draft hype and eventually did not hear his name called during the seven-round event. Instead, Shanahan had to go the free agency route to find his first NFL team.

Just five days after officially getting signed by the Patriots, however, he has already been let go again. Shanahan will now pass through the waiver wire and enter the open market unless claimed by a team until Monday 4 p.m. ET.

With him no longer part of the equation and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham recently traded to Las Vegas, the Patriots now have 86 spots on their 90-man offseason roster filled. 17 of those belong to first year players who are currently at Gillette Stadium participating in the team’s rookie minicamp.