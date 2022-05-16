New England Patriots links 5/16/22 - Pats sign three; Shaking down the schedule & More

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas.
- Transactions: Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan.
- Alexandra Francisco reports how Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins’ Game 6.
- Community: Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School. Photos.
- Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner.
- Photos: Patriots help restore a home in Fall River.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Thornton’s blazing speed a promising sign; Heat prep; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Who makes the big Year 2 jump?
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots rookie RB Pierre Strong riding huge chip on his shoulder; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Could Matt Patricia be this year’s Cam Newton?
- Karen Guregian reports the Patriots signed three draft selections: 3rd-round DB Marcus Jones, plus 6th-rounders RB Kevin Harris and DL Sam Roberts. All three have been in Foxboro participating in the team’s rookie camp, which runs through Sunday.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: What schematic changes will the Pats make on offense this season? Plus: Why no LBs in the draft, Agholor’s future, rookie outlooks, filling open roster spots & more.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Nelson Agholor be a surprise training camp cut?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘underrated’ Michael Onwenu ready for ‘changing of the guard.’
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Will Patriots WR Nelson Agholor bounce back in 2022?
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) Next man up? Should we worry about Patriots’ Interior Linebackers in 2022?
- Andy Hart thumbnails five veteran Patriots most hopeful of a ‘Year 2 Jump’ in 2022.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ three preseason opponents are set, dates are still TBD.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Patriots Projection: Worst NFL Record in 21 Years? If coach Bill Belichick isn’t panicking over the changes, why should anybody else?
- Andy Hart offers 22 thoughts on the Patriots’ 2022 schedule. 1. Holy Crap! Forget strength of schedule based on what happened a year ago, there’s no way to look at New England’s 2022 slate other than it’s an absolute beast, especially down the stretch from Thanksgiving on.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Predicting the Patriots’ 2022 season, from Week 1 to Week 18.
- Chris Mason breaks down all 17 games New England will play this season.
- Khari Thompson predicts every game on the Patriots’ 2022 schedule: The Pats could find themselves in a bitter fight for a wild-card spot thanks to a tough slate.
- Darren Hartwell points out the Patriots will play a league-high 5 games on short weeks this season.
- Ricky Doyle highlights ESPN’s “bold prediction” for every team: Patriots: The Patriots will need to beat the Bills in the regular-season finale to secure a playoff berth, and it will be intriguing to see how it unfolds if Buffalo has already solidified its own playoff seeding. The Patriots’ 2021 season ended in embarrassing fashion at Buffalo in a 47-17 playoff loss, and in this scenario, they would have a chance to write a different story a year later.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots schedule analysis, how I would have drafted.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Patriots open as underdogs against Dolphins in 2022 season opener.
- Pierce Downy (Gillette Gazette) How will the Patriots perform on their prime-time slate of games?
- Alex Reimer talks about how the NFL schedule makers are showing confidence in the Patriots in 2022.
- Dakota Randall talks about why a fast start could be especially important for the Pats this season.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) The 6 biggest games on the Patriots 2022 schedule.
- Tim Crowley notes Coby Tippett looks to further his family’s football legacy in New England.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Damien Harris and Deatrich Wise were among those attending Celtics-Bucks Game 7 yesterday. /Good game.
- Greg Dudek posts a video of Mac Jones congratulating Jayson Tatum on the Celtics’ series-clinching win.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Jalen Mills shares anecdote about growing up with Marcus Smart.
- Alex Barth passes along a report that Gillette Stadium is a ‘finalist’ to host future Army-Navy game.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Miguel ‘PatsCap’ Benzan discuss the Marcus Jones, Kevin Harris and Sam Roberts signings; Potential deals for Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton, and …of course…Miguel sets the records straight on some ‘cap myths.’ (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL schedule has Patriots at Arizona on a Monday, followed by at Las Vegas on Sunday.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots PR staff wins Rozelle Award for first time in franchise history.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Why the NFL’s first $10 Billion franchise isn’t really that far away.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grading all 32 NFL offseasons. Offseason grade: C-, Free agency grade: Below average, Draft grade: D. /You can click for the analysis, to see how they really feel about the Pats, lol.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s second-year QBs based on how likely it is they’ll take a leap in 2022. Mac Jones 5th: Jones “had one of the most overrated rookie quarterback seasons in quite some time.” /Eesh.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) Five takeaways from the NFL’s schedule release.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL teams headed for roughest ride in 2022: These 5 will see things get worse before they get better. No Pats /Whew!
- Jori Epstein (USA Today) Awkward reunions, like Deshaun Watson vs. Texans, highlight 2022 NFL season’s best grudge matches.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 10 bizarre quirks to the 2022 schedule.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL schedule worked around concert tours of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Drew Brees done at NBC after one season as NFL analyst.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Drew Brees says he ‘may play football again:’ Former Saints QB is ‘currently undecided’ on his future.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In 2014, NFL briefly contemplated moving Raiders to St. Louis.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Key hearing in Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL set for May 25.
Loading comments...