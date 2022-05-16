Patriots waive undrafted rookies D’Eriq King, Devin Hafford amid series of roster moves

Quarterback D’Eriq King and defensive back Devin Hafford have been waived by the New England Patriots amid a series of roster transactions announced Monday.

Both signed as part of the organization’s 2022 undrafted class at the start of May.

King, 24, had been tested out at multiple positions during New England’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. He played both quarterback and wide receiver during a six-year college run that began at Houston and ended at Miami. The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder served as a captain for both the Cougars and Hurricanes. His career spanned 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns passing to go with 2,055 yards and 32 touchdowns rushing.

Hafford, 24, arrived out of Tarleton State after appearing in 56 games across six campaigns. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound cornerback accumulated 243 tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in the process. As a redshirt senior for the Texans, Hafford picked off six passes and defended a total of 13.

Additionally on Monday, the Patriots agreed to terms with sixth-round draft choice Chasen Hines, seventh-round draft choice Andrew Stueber and rookie free agent Ross Reiter.

Hines, 22, landed at pick No. 210 overall out of LSU. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound interior lineman appeared in 35 games and made 17 starts for the Tigers after transitioning from the defensive side of the ball. Of which, 16 starts were accrued at right guard.

Stueber, 22, got the call at No. 245 overall as the final selection in New England’s 2022 draft. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Michigan product appeared in 34 games and tallied 22 starts for the Wolverines. Along the way came 20 starts at right tackle and a pair at right guard.

Reiter, 22, went undrafted out of Colorado State after four seasons as the Rams’ primary long snapper. The 6-foot, 235-pounder saw action in 40 games and had a hand in six tackles on special teams. He was named a second team All-American by Rubio Long Snapping.

Five Patriots draft picks remain unsigned. That list includes guard Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong Jr. and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The first session of organized team activities in Foxborough is scheduled for May 23.