New England Patriots links 5/17/22 - Jumping to Judgement: Media unhappy with Pats’ fluid coaching roles

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots make a series of roster moves.
- Erik Scalavino gives us an in-depth look at the football journey of WR Tyquan Thornton of Baylor, New England’s 2022 second-round draft choice.
- Mike Dussault highlights Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, excited to be back coaching for the Patriots.
- Erik Scalavino ranks all 32 NFL road trips: They’re all good in their own way, but some are better than others.
- Erik Scalavino addresses this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more.
- Alexandra Francisco reports James White walked the runway at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for charity.
- Press Conferences: Matt Patricia - Joe Judge - Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick - Mike Pellegrino - Nick Caley - DeMarcus Covington - Troy Brown - Brian Belichick - Ross Douglas - Cameron Achord.
- Photos: On the field with Patriots rookies, Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, 2022.
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots are now halfway through signing their 2022 draft class.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign two draft picks, new long-snapper.
- Andy Hart emphasizes Bill Belichick being 70 years old but still wearing every hat for the Patriots.
- Evan Lazar highlights Patriots assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge shedding light on their new roles.
- Phil Perry relays Matt Patricia explaining why his transition to the offensive side makes sense for the Patriots.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Patriots coaches: Too many cooks in play-calling kitchen?
- Karen Guregian is baffled at the Patriots approach to play-calling and handling Mac Jones.
- Andrew Callahan is not a fan of the assistant coaches not declaring their working titles and having multiple roles.
- Zack Cox talks about the assistant coaches stayed tight-lipped about their roles for the upcoming season.
- Karen Guregian wants to know who will be the offensive play caller, but no one is fessing up.
- Phil Perry offers his perspective of the Patriots being very cryptic about the job titles of their assistant coaches.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Is Joe Judge the Patriots new QB coach for Mac Jones?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) What’s Matt Patricia’s new role with Patriots?
- Alex Reimer writes a cheery piece on how Judge and Patricia could ruin Mac Jones. /Included for yuks, lol.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots’ family man Stephen Belichick on 2022 role: ‘Whatever they need.’
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: D’Eriq King among UDFAs waived before OTAs; New England also signed an undrafted long snapper.
- Zachary Belcher (Gillette Gazette) Can New England set the tone early in 2022 and dominate?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Quick study: How Patriots WR trained to run 4.28 at Combine. Tyquan Thornton proved he can soak up coaching.
- Zack Cox tells us what we learned from the Patriots’ inside look at rookie minicamp: The practices were closed to fans and reporters.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots positional preview: Standing Pat at tight end?
- Dakota Randall gives us some reasons to be both hopeful and concerned about every game this season.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Kendrick Bourne shows love on Twitter for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media roundup: Patriots appearances around New England.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Zac Taylor explains the Bengals’ different approach to the offseason; Plus, some final thoughts on the 2022 NFL schedule, an inside look at how the Chargers’ viral anime video came together and more.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Joe Judge: You’ll see me on the field working with QBs.
- Ian Hartitz (PFF) 2022 Fantasy football team preview: New England Patriots.
- Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report) Every NFL team’s biggest remaining 2022 offseason need. Patriots: Cornerback.
- Ian Wharton (Bleacher Report) Predicting every NFL team’s 2022 breakout player. Patriots: Ronnie Perkins, Edge.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Which units could be the NFL’s most improved in 2022?
- Analysis (NFL.com) Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Seth Galina (PFF) 2022 NFL Quarterback Tiers. Mac Jones in Tier F.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL Running Back rankings and tiers.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings: Offseason 1-32 poll, plus players who benefited most from the draft and trades. Patriots 15th.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Why is Drew Brees out at NBC? Network reportedly ‘soured on’ analyst’s potential calling NFL games.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL declines comment on report of meeting with Deshaun Watson.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson suspension decision looms: QB expected to meet with NFL this week.
