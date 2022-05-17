 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 5/17/22 - Jumping to Judgement: Media unhappy with Pats’ fluid coaching roles

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
Joe Judge & Bill Belichick
Joe Judge & Bill Belichick
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Zac Taylor explains the Bengals’ different approach to the offseason; Plus, some final thoughts on the 2022 NFL schedule, an inside look at how the Chargers’ viral anime video came together and more.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Joe Judge: You’ll see me on the field working with QBs.
  • Ian Hartitz (PFF) 2022 Fantasy football team preview: New England Patriots.
  • Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report) Every NFL team’s biggest remaining 2022 offseason need. Patriots: Cornerback.
  • Ian Wharton (Bleacher Report) Predicting every NFL team’s 2022 breakout player. Patriots: Ronnie Perkins, Edge.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Which units could be the NFL’s most improved in 2022?
  • Analysis (NFL.com) Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?
  • Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
  • Seth Galina (PFF) 2022 NFL Quarterback Tiers. Mac Jones in Tier F.
  • Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL Running Back rankings and tiers.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings: Offseason 1-32 poll, plus players who benefited most from the draft and trades. Patriots 15th.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Why is Drew Brees out at NBC? Network reportedly ‘soured on’ analyst’s potential calling NFL games.

EXTRACURRICULAR

