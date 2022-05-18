 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 5/18/22 - Full steam ahead on LB hype train: Youth and speed rule in 2022

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger celebrate a stop
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss says the Patriots are counting on a lift at linebacker from Cameron McGrone. Their 2021 fifth-round pick, who missed his rookie season because of a torn left ACL, adds youth and speed to a revamped group at inside linebacker.
  • Evan Lazar finds the Patriots assistant coaches “excited” about second-year LB Cameron McGrone, and hopeful that he will add more speed to the defense.
  • Andrew Callahan talks up the LB Cameron McGrone hype train. Second-year player McGrone is the third-youngest player on the team, and he personifies — at least for now — a global shift for the defense toward younger, faster and smaller players.
  • Zack Cox explains how Cameron McGrone impressed the Patriots as a rookie despite not playing.
  • Karen Guregian relays OLB coach Steve Belichick pumping up young pass rushers Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins.
  • Andrew Callahan highlights Joe Judge on how he’ll coach Patriots QB Mac Jones.
  • Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots Mac Jones? PFF’s 25 top players under 25 years old has a notable omission. /Amazing the lack of respect for Mac Jones.
  • Dakota Randall’s Bailey Zappe Film Review: Could Patriots QB be more than just backup?
  • CBS Boston says the Patriots still don’t have an offensive play-caller to replace Josh McDaniels. /Or they do, but they’re just not saying.
  • Andy Hart demands Bill Belichick should pick a play caller ASAP.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Fear-less: Pats looking to new RBs coach to keep team moving in right direction.
  • Phil Perry notes Matt Patricia raves about Patriots draft pick Cole Strange’s athleticism.
  • Zack Cox tells us how first-round pick Cole Strange looked in his first Patriots practices: The athleticism that helped make Cole Strange a first-round draft pick has been evident.
  • Murph (E2GSports) Big Vince Wilfork will be fitted for a Patriots Red Jacket as you the fans have voted him to be enshrined into the Patriots Hall Of Fame.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Big Vince will be getting his call to the Patriots Hall.
  • Chris Mason hears Vince Wilfork explain how Patriots coach Bill Belichick made him the ‘best nose tackle to ever play the game.’ /He must mean Brady.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Wilfork is headed to the Patriots Hall of Fame.
  • Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) Breaking traditions as Patriots plan to joint practice wIth the Raiders in off-season.
  • Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about how the Patriots coaching plan of attack should be a concern for Mac Jones. (22.23 min.)
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Alex Barth to talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats’ 2022 prime time opponents. (46 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

