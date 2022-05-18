New England Patriots links 5/18/22 - Full steam ahead on LB hype train: Youth and speed rule in 2022

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce Vince Wilfork has been voted by fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Mike Dussault hears from Vince Wilfork, former coaches and teammates as they reflect on his Patriots Hall of Fame induction. A well-deserved honor.
- Paul Perillo notes South Carolina’s Kevin Harris may be a sixth-round pick but he showed potential for more than that earlier in his career.
- Press Pass: Patriots coaches on progress of new additions, second year players. (2.14 min. video)
- Press Pass: Patriots coaches on Vince Wilfork’s career and Patriots Hall of Fame induction announcement. (1.28 min. video)
- Conference Call: Vince Wilfork (21 min.)
- Highlights: Vince Wilfork 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinee. (1.24 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 5/17: 2022 Schedule review, ranking the NFL road trips, Vince Wilfork gets Patriots Hall call. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss says the Patriots are counting on a lift at linebacker from Cameron McGrone. Their 2021 fifth-round pick, who missed his rookie season because of a torn left ACL, adds youth and speed to a revamped group at inside linebacker.
- Evan Lazar finds the Patriots assistant coaches “excited” about second-year LB Cameron McGrone, and hopeful that he will add more speed to the defense.
- Andrew Callahan talks up the LB Cameron McGrone hype train. Second-year player McGrone is the third-youngest player on the team, and he personifies — at least for now — a global shift for the defense toward younger, faster and smaller players.
- Zack Cox explains how Cameron McGrone impressed the Patriots as a rookie despite not playing.
- Karen Guregian relays OLB coach Steve Belichick pumping up young pass rushers Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins.
- Andrew Callahan highlights Joe Judge on how he’ll coach Patriots QB Mac Jones.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots Mac Jones? PFF’s 25 top players under 25 years old has a notable omission. /Amazing the lack of respect for Mac Jones.
- Dakota Randall’s Bailey Zappe Film Review: Could Patriots QB be more than just backup?
- CBS Boston says the Patriots still don’t have an offensive play-caller to replace Josh McDaniels. /Or they do, but they’re just not saying.
- Andy Hart demands Bill Belichick should pick a play caller ASAP.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Fear-less: Pats looking to new RBs coach to keep team moving in right direction.
- Phil Perry notes Matt Patricia raves about Patriots draft pick Cole Strange’s athleticism.
- Zack Cox tells us how first-round pick Cole Strange looked in his first Patriots practices: The athleticism that helped make Cole Strange a first-round draft pick has been evident.
- Murph (E2GSports) Big Vince Wilfork will be fitted for a Patriots Red Jacket as you the fans have voted him to be enshrined into the Patriots Hall Of Fame.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Big Vince will be getting his call to the Patriots Hall.
- Chris Mason hears Vince Wilfork explain how Patriots coach Bill Belichick made him the ‘best nose tackle to ever play the game.’ /He must mean Brady.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Wilfork is headed to the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) Breaking traditions as Patriots plan to joint practice wIth the Raiders in off-season.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about how the Patriots coaching plan of attack should be a concern for Mac Jones. (22.23 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Alex Barth to talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats’ 2022 prime time opponents. (46 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Packers’ Jaire Alexander Extension sets up parallel to Chiefs; Plus, Bill Belichick’s staffing gamble, reading the Deshaun Watson tea leaves and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: When are the 49ers going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo? Plus, when the Cowboys may be back in the NFC championship, worst-to-first guesses and more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Steve Belichick: Josh Uche an important piece to the puzzle for us.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Vince Wilfork elected to Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL season projections 2022: Win-loss records, playoff and Super Bowl chances from Football Power Index. Patriots 15th.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL MVP dark horses. No Pats.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking top 10 most impactful 2022 NFL Draft classes for upcoming season. No Pats.
- Mike Triplett (ESPN) What’s next if former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is serious about playing again?
