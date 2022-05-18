Injury analysis: What does his medical record say about Patriots seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber?

The New England Patriots closed out their 2022 NFL Draft by adding a third offensive linemen. After already picking Cole Strange and Chasen Hines in the first and sixth rounds, respectively, the team added Andrew Stueber with the 245th overall selection in the seventh.

There are multiple reasons why Stueber was available this late in the draft, ranging from limited athleticism to an unclear positional projection. His injury history, however, was not one of them.

Injury history

2019 (Michigan): Having started the final two games of his sophomore season, Stueber entered the Wolverines’ fall camp in 2019 as the favorite to earn the starting job at right tackle. However, a mid-August knee injury changed his outlook: Stueber tore his ACL in practice and had to sit out the entire season. He returned in 2020 and started all six of Michigan’s games that year.

What it means for the Patriots

Stueber’s reported injury history is a short one, with his torn ACL as the only noteworthy issue. Given the nature of ligament injuries — they are oftentimes the result of freak accidents, as was the case with Stueber’s — there is little reason to worry about the 22-year-old now that he has arrived in New England.

He furthermore has shown that he can withstand a heavy workload at a physical position; Stueber started 20 games in the two seasons since his ACL tear and rarely left the field. Neither the Patriots nor their fans should be worried about his availability.