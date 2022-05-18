The final game on the New England Patriots’ preseason schedule now has its date and time.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders will host the exhibition on Friday, Aug. 26, the organization announced. Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

It will mark the first visit to Las Vegas for New England. The second will arrive in Week 15 of the regular season amid a stretch of four consecutive primetime games and two consecutive games out West.

According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Raiders plan to conduct joint practices with the Patriots leading up to the summer finale.

A long list of connections stand between the sides beyond McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager.

Las Vegas enters 2022 with a staff that includes offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan.

The 90-man Raiders roster also includes past Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, tight end Jacob Hollister and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor on one half of the ball. Defensive ends Chandler Jones, Tashawn Bower and Gerri Green, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and safety Duron Harmon reside on the other.

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are slated to visit Gillette Stadium in the initial weeks of the upcoming preseason.