New England Patriots links 5/19/22 - Defensive blueprint; The Cole Strange story; Jonnu Smith; More!

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Tom E. Curran sees the Patriots’ defensive blueprint coming into focus: They appear to have a clear plan of attack at the linebacker position.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots News: Five things to know. 3) One notable player who has been getting some work in early on in Foxboro has been veteran TE Jonnu Smith, who is looking to build off his first season with the Patriots.
  • Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) Linebackers in limbo: Jerod Mayo ‘excited’ about Patriots transition position.
  • Chris Mason tells us the inside story of how Cole Strange went from ‘the backside of a damn wheelbarrow’ to Patriots first-round pick.
  • Phil Perry explains why Marcus Jones could be a legitimate slot WR for Patriots.
  • Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Post-June first additions that could boost the 2022 Patriots.
  • Braden Holecek (FullPressCoverage) Which second-year quarterback will make biggest leap?
  • Ricky Doyle relays ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck’s “valid” question of whether Mac Jones being a Patriot is the result of savvy drafting or if the Patriots lucked into him. “Did he know that Mac Jones was still going to be there?” /My God, make it stop!
  • Alex Reimer highlights WEEI guest Tom E. Curran sharing his theory behind the Patriots’ coaching staff. “It’s really a shell game that Bill is perpetrating for whatever reason, and I have to look at it as there’s diminishing returns on the effort being expended,” Curran said. “Certainly in some cases — the cases mainly with the offense — there is ambiguity, and there are titles that are not applied, because they don’t know what they’re going to do. They don’t know who the play-caller is necessarily going to be, they don’t know how the offensive plan is going to necessarily be coordinated and what is in what roles over there.”
  • Jason Ounpraseuth relays Rich Eisen names the Patriots signing Jabrill Peppers as a top ‘under-the-radar’ move.
  • Travis Thomas gives five reasons the Patriots are still a good bet in the AFC in 2022.
  • Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots-Raiders preseason game is set for Aug. 26.
  • Bob Socci’s Notebook: Paying respects to Gino Cappelletti, an original and enduring Patriot.
  • CBS Boston notes Ivan Fears is no longer working for the Patriots, though no formal retirement announcement has been made.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Wilfork faced incredible adversity leading up to his Patriots beginning.
  • Chris Mason highlights Julian Edelman sharing the funniest Bill Belichick film session roast yet: ‘Me and (expletive) Ernie could make this play.’
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Mac Jones working with Joe Judge, the toughest games on the schedule, and the Pats standing in the AFC East. (52 min.)
  • Patriots Beat podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss Vince Wilfork Inducted to Patriots Hall of Fame; Is Canton next? (7.36 min. video)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Sources: Recent ‘deadlock’ in Deshaun Watson civil cases is expected to push all trials to 2023

