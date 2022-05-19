New England Patriots links 5/19/22 - Defensive blueprint; The Cole Strange story; Jonnu Smith; More!

TEAM TALK
- Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork.
- Conference Call transcript: Vince Wilfork.
- Alexandra Francisco reports how Patriots players surprised MLK School with 15 TouchView displays. (Plus video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran sees the Patriots’ defensive blueprint coming into focus: They appear to have a clear plan of attack at the linebacker position.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots News: Five things to know. 3) One notable player who has been getting some work in early on in Foxboro has been veteran TE Jonnu Smith, who is looking to build off his first season with the Patriots.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) Linebackers in limbo: Jerod Mayo ‘excited’ about Patriots transition position.
- Chris Mason tells us the inside story of how Cole Strange went from ‘the backside of a damn wheelbarrow’ to Patriots first-round pick.
- Phil Perry explains why Marcus Jones could be a legitimate slot WR for Patriots.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Post-June first additions that could boost the 2022 Patriots.
- Braden Holecek (FullPressCoverage) Which second-year quarterback will make biggest leap?
- Ricky Doyle relays ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck’s “valid” question of whether Mac Jones being a Patriot is the result of savvy drafting or if the Patriots lucked into him. “Did he know that Mac Jones was still going to be there?” /My God, make it stop!
- Alex Reimer highlights WEEI guest Tom E. Curran sharing his theory behind the Patriots’ coaching staff. “It’s really a shell game that Bill is perpetrating for whatever reason, and I have to look at it as there’s diminishing returns on the effort being expended,” Curran said. “Certainly in some cases — the cases mainly with the offense — there is ambiguity, and there are titles that are not applied, because they don’t know what they’re going to do. They don’t know who the play-caller is necessarily going to be, they don’t know how the offensive plan is going to necessarily be coordinated and what is in what roles over there.”
- Jason Ounpraseuth relays Rich Eisen names the Patriots signing Jabrill Peppers as a top ‘under-the-radar’ move.
- Travis Thomas gives five reasons the Patriots are still a good bet in the AFC in 2022.
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots-Raiders preseason game is set for Aug. 26.
- Bob Socci’s Notebook: Paying respects to Gino Cappelletti, an original and enduring Patriot.
- CBS Boston notes Ivan Fears is no longer working for the Patriots, though no formal retirement announcement has been made.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Wilfork faced incredible adversity leading up to his Patriots beginning.
- Chris Mason highlights Julian Edelman sharing the funniest Bill Belichick film session roast yet: ‘Me and (expletive) Ernie could make this play.’
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Mac Jones working with Joe Judge, the toughest games on the schedule, and the Pats standing in the AFC East. (52 min.)
- Patriots Beat podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss Vince Wilfork Inducted to Patriots Hall of Fame; Is Canton next? (7.36 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Game Theory: NFL’s top 11 offenses in 2022. 1. Buffalo Bills. No Pats.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Tom Brady leads the way in NFL career earnings despite taking a team-first approach to contracts.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL win total projections: Nine Over/Under best bets.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Which Year 2 NFL quarterback will make the biggest jump? No. 3 Mac Jones.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2022 Offensive Guard rankings and tiers.
- Sam Monson (PFF) The NFL’s best cornerbacks in press coverage.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2022 Edge Rusher rankings and tiers.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) NFL holdout candidates 2022: Deebo Samuel, Jessie Bates among players most likely to miss time over contract disputes. No Pats.
- Report (AP) Tom Brady to get roasted, on Netflix.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Sources: Recent ‘deadlock’ in Deshaun Watson civil cases is expected to push all trials to 2023
