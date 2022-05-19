Patriots finalize three-game preseason slate for 2022

One day after the 2022 preseason finale was finalized for the New England Patriots, the first two games of the summer followed.

The organization has unveiled its dates and times for each exhibition, with the slate beginning at Gillette Stadium against Brian Daboll’s New York Giants on Aug. 11 and continuing against Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19.

The Patriots will then visit former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26.

vs. Panthers — 7 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 19

vs. Panthers — 7 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 19 Week 3: at Raiders — 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 26

All three matchups will be televised on WBZ, the flagship station of the Patriots Preseason Network.

Joint practices are expected to be held with Carolina as well as Las Vegas, who have replaced New York as the preseason finale after a streak that dated back 16 years — excluding 2020.

New England last met the Raiders in the preseason in 1995 at Oakland. The next meeting will mark the initial trek to Las Vegas.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s roster will open the regular season versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11. The AFC East kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.