New England Patriots links 5/20/22 - Ty Montgomery ready for anything; Positive spins & negative rumors

TEAM TALK
- New England Patriots announce full 2022 schedule.
- Mike Dussault finds versatile and explosive Marcus Jones a “natural” fit with the Patriots and should find a way to immediately contribute.
- Press Conference: Ty Montgomery. (6 min. video)
- Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal. (4.15 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots offseason workouts.
LOCAL LINKS
- Dakota Randall presents 10 positive spins on what has been portrayed as a polarizing Patriots offseason.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots News: Five things to know. 1) NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry caught up with University of Houston assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Doug Belk, who provided some pretty good insight on 3rd Round pick Marcus Jones during Perry’s most recent Next Pats Podcast.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) ‘Employee No. 14’: Montgomery embracing Patriots role.
- Dakota Randall notes ex-Patriot Chris Hogan made Ty Montgomery’s free agency decision even easier. ‘I couldn’t say no.’
- Zack Cox reports Ty Montgomery isn’t saying how the Patriots plan to use him, but he’s prepared to do “whatever Bill Belichick and company instruct him to.” /He’s not the one leaking info to Greg Bedard.
- Zack Cox gives us a Kevin Harris Film Review: What to expect from the Patriots’ other rookie RB. ‘This guy is a really strong runner’.
- Chris Mason highlights Cole Strange talking about his draft night phone call with Bill Belichick after Patriots picked him: ‘Is this a prank?’ /Good story.
- David Mansfield (Last Word On Sports) Tyquan Thornton will surprise Patriots fans.
- Zack Cox identifies several Patriots veterans who were injured in 2021 and back on the field this week at voluntary offseason workouts. James White and Jonathan Jones included.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) WR Nelson Agholor praises Mac Jones: “working his butt off”.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) Five key players who, if they step up, could drastically affect our playoff chances/hopes.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Did the Pats assistant coaches actually tip hand on offensive play-caller?
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Which undrafted rookie has best chance to stick? Plus: Expectations for two Patriots free agent additions.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s with Bill Belichick’s lack of titles for the assistant coaches?
- Keagan Stiefel talks about how PFF regraded the Patriots’ 2021 draft one year later.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots announced dates and times for their 2022 preseason schedule.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tears for Fears: Long-time Patriots assistant likely retiring.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Safety Jabrill Peppers made NFL Network’s top 5 ‘under the radar’ signings; Rich Eisen calls him a steal for New England.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Players concerned about offensive coaching staff? ‘According to Greg Bedard, Patriots players thus far haven’t liked what they’ve seen.’ /Another “They hate their coach” drama.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: Inside the plans for the NFL’s first diversity networking event; Plus, James Bradberry’s fit with the Eagles, the Patriots’ lack of QB coaching and more.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL Insider notebook: Predicting likely outcomes for contract situations of Kyler Murray, Aaron Donald, more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Ty Montgomery on his position: I’m an employee of the Patriots.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team. Patriots: Top priority - Who’s calling plays? Is Bill Belichick simply punking society for giggles? /Yes. That’s exactly what he is doing.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick goes from perfect to failure. /So maybe your grades were wrong for 2022?
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL offenses. Patriots 24th.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL defenses: Units most likely to crack the top 10. Patriots: “Somewhat likely” category.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Greg Olsen to call Super Bowl LVII for Fox as Tom Brady looms.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Drew Brees could end up on the No. 2 team at Fox.
- Dan Hajducky (ESPN) Second, controversial, 1-of-1 Tom Brady rookie card sells at auction for $396,000.
Loading comments...