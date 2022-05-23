New England Patriots links 5/23/22 - Patriots spring into OTAs: Let the position battles begin!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tells the football journey of Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones, a competitive playmaker who brings his gritty, ball-hawking play to New England.
- Highlights: Patriots hit the practice field. (21 sec. video)
- Robert Kraft receives the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award. (2.55 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots offseason workouts.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why New England Patriots’ selection of QB Bailey Zappe is lauded by former NFL GM; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Concern or chemistry?
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Mac Jones’ success largely hinges on Patriots’ new play-caller; More Zappe love; Mayo and chips; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Angst about Patriots’ coaching staff should be directed at Bill Belichick, not his assistants. “It flies in the face of football norms and the type of expert specialization that’s not only prevalent in modern coaching, but the world as a whole.” /Imagine! Belichick flying in the face of football norms. Oh, the humanity!
- Zack Cox considers the biggest question facing each Patriots position group as OTAs begin.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots OTA preview. 3 offensive storylines: 1. Who’s the boss?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots OTA preview: 3 defense storylines: 1. Keeping up with the Joneses.
- Alex Barth gives us 5 things to watch for at Patriots OTAs and minicamp. 1. Pierre Strong.
- Andy Hart tells us what to watch for at Patriots OTAs starting today. 1. Mac Jones’ mental and physical growth.
- Richard Bernard (Gillette Gazette) Sizzling offensive position battles for 2022 Patriots.
- Alex Reimer passes along a Jeff Howe report that the Patriots are ‘ecstatic’ with Mac Jones’ work ethic this offseason.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Double secret pro lineman? Michael Onwenu is Patriots ‘best kept secret.’
- Sara Marshall (Gillette Gazette) First year Patriots: Who will be the most exciting to watch in 2022?
- Nick O’Malley notes Matthew Slater spends up to 15 hours a day at Gillette Stadium; Bill Belichick has to tell him, ‘Go home, Slate.’
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Nick Caley’s thoughts on Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene don’t inspire optimism.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jerod Mayo says Bill Belichick is doing everything: ‘I don’t even think he sleeps.’
- Pat Pitts (Gillette Gazette) 2022 strength of schedule massive issue or great character builder?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Are Patriots fans ‘worst’ in sports, or merely most envied?
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Why veteran players are ‘extremely encouraged.’ ‘There’s been a different vibe over the past month’.
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: How Patriots feel about N’Keal Harry skipping voluntary workouts.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Sneak preview: Patriots release first 2022 ‘football’ video: The season is still four months away, but the hype surrounding the Patriots has already begun.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Robert Kraft honored with two awards for humanitarian work.
- Karen Guregian takes us inside Danny Woodhead’s improbable run toward the U.S. Open. /Cool!
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Paul Perillo of Patriots(.com) to discuss the recently released schedule and all things Patriots. (29 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Robert Salah’s optimism about the Jets starts with the intangibles; Plus, how the Bills have been there for their community, appreciating Sam Koch’s career, updates on Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo, and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: 2022 NFL Power Rankings has Bills, Chargers, Rams leading pack; Pats, Cards, Steelers stepping back.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Six NFL players poised for a breakout 2022 season. No Pats.
- Jeff Kerr, Jordan Dajani & Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) Top 10 remaining free agents available.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: 17 players still available after Clowney’s deal.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly ‘the best thing to ever happen to me.’
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) 2022 NFL schedule: Week by week.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) The NFL broadcasting carousel isn’t close to slowing down.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten dream candidates for an NFL broadcast booth. /Travis Kelce? Meh. I might take a comedian tho.
- Greg Bishop (SI) ‘Poison pills’ are no longer allowed in NFL contracts—Here’s why.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL owners are “counting votes” toward a possible ouster of Daniel Snyder.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Daniel Snyder’s issues force NFL owners to mull drastic options: ‘We are counting votes.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson’s lawyer expects to hear something from NFL in June.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says “no settlement talks are in the offing.”
