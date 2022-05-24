New England Patriots links 5/24/22 - OTA observations: Standouts, who’s coaching who; More

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated. The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.
- Mike Dussault says that with the first open practice completed, Mac Jones and the Patriots begin their long on-field journey toward the 2022 NFL season.
- Mike Dussault says Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone are back in the mix at linebacker after returning from injury, helping transform an evolving position group.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA. (1.32 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Christian Barmore - Jonnu Smith - Cameron McGrone - Raekwon McMillan - Kendrick Bourne - Devin McCourty.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Notebook: Bill Belichick heavily involved with offense at Patriots OTAs.
- Alex Barth’s OTA Notebook Day 1: Back on the field in Foxborough. Attendance, rookie standouts; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots OTAs observations: Bill Belichick leads the offense, Mac Jones shines and more.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots OTA observations: Mac Jones in great shape thanks to improved diet; DeVante Parker,, Jabrill Peppers; More.
- Zack Cox’ OTAs Observations: Day 1 Of spring practice. Attendance, QB report, plays of the day; More.
- Chris Mason’s 9 Patriots OTA observations: DeVante makes play of the day; More.
- Evan Lazar talks about some under-the-radar storylines after viewing OTAs on Monday. Along the offensive line, first-rounder Cole Strange looks like a plug-and-play starter at left guard.
- Tom E. Curran details the roles of each coach during Monday’s session, and wonders whether Belichick will be the de facto offensive coordinator/playcaller going forward.
- Phil Perry describes who was coaching who at yesterday’s OTAs; Belichick being more active on the offensive side of the ball makes sense given the relative inexperience Judge and Patricia have as day-to-day offensive coaches in New England.
- Hayden Bird relays Bill Belichick talking about Patriots play-calling at the start of OTAs.
- Andrew Callahan reports LBs Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone are ready to take over in the middle.
- Khari Thompson finds Jack Jones a surprising rookie standout on Day 1 of Patriots OTAs.
- Karen Guregian explains why Mac Jones’ offseason makeover is a reason for optimism.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones at OTAs: Leaner, meaner, better?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones embracing offensive staff changes: ‘Good group of coaches.’
- Mike Reiss notes Mac Jones’ offseason conditioning is evident to his teammates: ‘He’s in the best shape of his life.’
- Karen Guregian highlights Mac Jones with some interesting things to say about his relationship with Joe Judge. “The goal is to kind of teach each other, move along, and take what he knows, take the experiences that I have, and combine them, and work together as a great team.”
- Zack Cox notes Jonnu Smith says he’s glad he’s at OTAs after skipping last year. ‘I’m just a big believer, and I’m seeing it coming to fruition.’
- mikereis (Gillette Gazette) Keep or trade? 6 players who if they stay or leave will make the Patriots dangerous.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Veteran kicker Nick Folk appears to again be one of New England’s most consistent players.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Hidden gem? Former NFL Executive of Year praises Patriots pick of Bailey Zappe.
- Dakota Randall notes Mac Jones, unlike Ryan Tannehill, is eager to mentor his understudy QB, Bailey Zappe.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots announce updated player jersey numbers.
- Nick Goss notes NFL Network includes Mac Jones among dark horse NFL MVP candidates.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots News 5/23: Five things to know. All five are about the coaching staff concerns. /lolz.
- Scott Neville says plenty of Patriots showed up to support the Celtics in Pivotal Game 4 vs. Heat.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the start of OTAs and the most intriguing offensive storylines. (44 min.)
- Patriots Wire podcast: Henry McKenna talks with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda on what to expect from Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton in Year 1. (37 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate gives his thoughts on the coaching staff, and why some of the criticism is both premature and unfair. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Dan Snyder removal vote could swing on results of investigation; Plus, insight on Kyler Murray and Aaron Donald skipping OTAs, the Colts’ decision to sign Nick Foles and more.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on offensive play-caller: When we get to it, we’ll get to it.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Most complete teams heading into 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Injuries on NFL punts are up 50%: What’s the cause? What’s the fix?
- Mello (TheDraftScout) NFL Power rankings: Way too early edition. 13. New England Patriots (10-7) — “This has to be the lowest a Bill Belichick-coached team has been ranked since 2000. Mac Jones is primed for a boost but the talent around him offensively won’t get anyone excited. Still, great coaching can overcome a lot in the NFL and the Patriots have that going for them. Which is nice.”
- Staff (Yahoo! Sports) NFL OTAs tracker: Deebo Samuel, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray will reportedly be absent.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the most vulnerable division winners.
- Nate Ulrich (Akron Beacon Journal) Chase Winovich bullish on Browns trade: ‘It could be the best thing to ever happen to me.’
- Josh Weinfuss (ESPN) Arizona Cardinals to be featured on in-season edition of ‘Hard Knocks.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL conducting “accelerator” program at May meetings to promote minority hiring.
Loading comments...