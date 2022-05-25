New England Patriots links 5/25/22 - WHO will call offensive plays? Fate of world hangs in the balance...

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more.
- Patriots Unfiltered 5/24: Takeaways from first OTA, offensive play caller?, What to expect from New England’s offense and defense in 2022. (2 hours)
- Pats from the Past: Ernie Adams. (55 min.)
- Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) OTAs watch: 5 Most Important Patriots, along with their potential impact on the team in 2022.
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) 2022 OTAs: Optimistic on-field yet clouded by coaching situation. “Bill doesn’t seemed concerned with the same things that the rest of the media is...” /Maybe that’s a clue.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots News: Five things to know. 2) Speaking of Jones, he looked sharp in his first outing
- Andrew Callahan introduces us to Ross Douglas, the new Pats offensive coach no one is talking about. /Good read.
- Dakota Randall points out DeVante Parker looked like a top wideout and impressed his teammates at OTAs.
- Dakota Randall notes Kendrick Bourne had great things to say about rookie Tyquan Thornton, but also joked about the youngster’s obvious issue. “He’s really skinny.”
- Zack Cox says no Patriots defender tallied more QB pressures last season than rookie DT Christian Barmore, and Barmore wants to up his sack total in Year 2.
- Zack Cox talks up Raekwon McMillan, one of last year’s early training camp standouts, who looks poised to compete for a prominent role in New England’s new-look linebacking corps.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Mac Jones has been working hard on the little things.
- Zack Cox notes that history suggests it could be a while before we find out who the Patriots’ play-caller will be this season.
- Andy Hart questions whether Bill Belichick is controlling or creating the Patriots’ play-caller story. /Belichick couldn’t care less about media’s play-caller story, lol.
- Dakota Randall is worried that Bill Belichick could actually call offensive plays for the Patriots in 2022.
- Alex Reimer has nothing else to write about. [Zip. Zero. Nada.] He’s running with “Belichick is covering for himself.”
- Mike Cole is concerned about the big risk the Patriots are taking by having Mac Jones coached by Joe Judge.
- CBS Boston reports the number of current Patriots who have won Super Bowls in New England is dwindling
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Boston strong: Patriots showing support for Celtics.
- CBS Boston notes Chase Winovich looks like a completely different person with the Browns. /Didn’t recognize him.
- Nick O’Malley mentions a story about how Marshawn Lynch was ‘laughing’ at Pete Carroll after Super Bowl interception; then he met Lenny Kravitz.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph are joined by Karen Guregian to talk all things Patriots. (61 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Jaire Alexander’s extension shows how Packers have changed to fit Aaron Rodgers’s timeline; Plus, Tom Brady’s wild summer and the Deshaun Watson discipline is likely near.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jonnu Smith: I missed quality time last offseason, trying to take advantage of it this year.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) AFC East burning questions for 2022 season: Will Tua take a leap? Who will handle Pats’ play-calling duties?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all 16 new NFL head coach-quarterback duos of 2022 season.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) All-Paid team of tomorrow: Players poised to cash in. No Pats.
- Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) NFL says teams can’t interview employed head coach candidates until after wild-card weekend.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL expands Rooney Rule to require interviewing a minority for QB coach vacancies.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Al Michaels to call select NFL playoff games, more for NBC despite jump to Amazon.
- Logan Mullen (Audacy) Greg Olsen gives honest take on Tom Brady leapfrogging him at Fox.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL keeps assigning “international home marketing areas.” “Instead of letting the various teams compete for the affections of fans wherever and however they can find them, the NFL is assigning specific foreign markets to specific teams.” /Wut?
- Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) The future of the Pro Bowl is (again) coming into question.
- Tory Barron (ESPN) Tom Brady taking batting practice while Gronk shags fly balls.
- Press Conference (NFL.com) Roger Goodell addresses media at Spring League Meeting. (15 min. video)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell say NFL is “nearing the end” of investigative period on Watson.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson’s lawyer argues that grand jury findings should end NFL’s investigation.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL called Brian Flores’ lawsuit ‘without merit.’ Its actions since suggest the opposite.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell says he’s “not aware of” other owners trying to force Dan Snyder out.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell denies that anyone was misled about Stan Kroenke’s plan to move the Rams.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement.
