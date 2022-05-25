Report: Patriots blocked tight ends coach Nick Caley from talking to Raiders this offseason

The New England Patriots’ offensive coaching staff experienced considerable turnover this offseason. Not only did long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels leave to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he also took three other assistant coaches with him — a number that might have been even higher had the Patriots not intervened.

According to a recent report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the team blocked tight ends coach Nick Caley from speaking to the new-look Raiders earlier this offseason:

Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s role seems to be a little in flux. I’d expect he’ll have more responsibility in ’22. The Patriots blocked Caley from talking to the Raiders, and his role in New England this fall could dictate whether he stays put or goes to Las Vegas in ’23.

Caley, 39, originally joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015. He was promoted to tight ends coach two years after and has filled the position ever since, including during New England’s 2018 championship season.

Heading into 2022, Caley’s status remains TBD. He was working with the tight ends again during the first open organized team activity on Monday, but, as pointed out by Breer, one has to wonder whether or not he will handle any additional responsibilities on the Patriots’ new-look offensive staff.

New England, after all, lost McDaniels as well as wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. Furthermore, long-time running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire from his position.

All of that movement left Caley standing as the longest-tenured offensive assistant on head coach Bill Belichick’s staff — and a potential candidate to eventually succeed McDaniels as the team’s offensive play caller. Time will tell whether or not that career path is in the cards for him in New England, but the Patriots apparently have some plans for him in mind.