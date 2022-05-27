New England Patriots links 5/27/22 - Who’s got to “prove it, prove it” in 2022?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault offers five 5 takeaways from Ernie Adams’ appearance on “Pats from the Past” podcast.
- Alexandra Francisco talks about how Cody Davis and some Patriots teammates hosted children in foster care for a gamers event. Photos.
- Community: Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games. (1 min. video)
- Community: Robert Kraft surprises Rhode Island’s last surviving Tuskegee Airman, Sgt. Victor Butler on his 100th birthday. (1.16 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Which rookies will contribute most?, More of a concern: offense or defense? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots news: Five things to know. 2) With Mac Jones entering his second season, it was interesting to go back through some of the statistics from his rookie year to see exactly how he fared against his peers.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Despite coaching uncertainty, Pats offense has fewer questions than defense.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: What we learned about 2022 draft picks in first OTA; Plus: What can we expect from Cameron McGrone.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) “Prove it” season: Patriots players in need of improved performances in 2022.
- Brent Schwartz (PatriotsWire) Projecting Patriots starters for 2022: What to do with Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith?
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Ranking the most difficult games and easiest games on the Pats’ schedule.
- Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Tyquan Thornton’s college coaches explaining his fit with the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) NFL reveals new practice squad rules: Which Patriots benefit?
- Michael DeVito (MusketFire) Mac Jones’ dedication to his physical shape is equally important to his dedication to on-field technicals.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jonnu Smith excited to reap the rewards of OTAs: ‘I definitely missed a lot last year’.
- Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) Could Isaiah Wynn’s absence from OTAs change Patriots’ O-line?
- Khari Thompson tries to make sense of Cole Strange and the Patriots’ teasing an offensive line shift at OTAs.
- Mike Luciano (MusketFire) Patriots might be hinting at big depth chart change during OTAs.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Burrow calls Patriots’ Matt Judon “best trash-talker in the league.”
- Adam London notes ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wasn’t crazy about the Patriots trading RG Shaq Mason this offseason and says New England might ultimately regret this move.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Former Patriot Danny Woodhead pulling another big sports upset in Mass?
- Patriots Beat Q&A: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss which rookies will make biggest year-one impact? (72 min. video)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek and Steve take a look at some of the major changes on the offense and defense for the Patriots. (59 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss where the Pats should rank among teams in the AFC. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL offseason’s most ridiculous cliches as ‘best shape of his life’ season begins with OTAs.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season. Patriots: Matthew Judon, David Andrews, Mac Jones.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL 2022 ‘Triplets,’ Part I: Bears, Falcons among least inspiring; Saints, Dolphins just below average.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) How voluntary is “voluntary”?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Lamar Jackson mystery continues to grow.
- Edward Sutelan (Sporting News) A complete guide to the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes golf match.
- Get Up (ESPN) Bruschi: No matter the OC, the plan is always Belichick’s. (1.19 min. video)
Loading comments...