New England Patriots links 5/03/22 - Digesting the draft: Still chewing

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco notes Mac Jones gets a shoutout during ‘Family Guy’ episode.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots decline 5th-year option on former 1st-round pick Harry.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Monday Patriots thoughts coming off a surprising draft weekend.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) A closer look at the Patriots’ 2022 draft picks: Everything you need to know.
- Tom E. Curran weighs in on how the Patriots’ draft decisions are taking a pummeling and how much of that criticism is justified.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 2022 Patriots draft analysis.
- Karen Guregian writes that after free agency and the draft, it looks like the Patriots are going to have a tougher time making the playoffs, not to mention staying out of the AFC East basement.
- Michael Hurley says it’ doesn’t feel like the Patriots are back in Super Bowl contention.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Matt Groh reveals post-draft assessment of Patriots roster.
- Phil Perry issues his final grade for a Patriots draft class loaded with outliers. C-. /We’ll see...
- Michael Hurley recaps the Patriots draft grades: Most of the experts aren’t fans of Bill Belichick’s decision-making.
- Evan Lazar talks with Chattanooga offensive assistant Ricky Spradling, who breaks down the Patriots’ top pick Cole Strange.
- Khari Thompson suggests instead of talking about where he was drafted, the discussion should be around why the Patriots were so enamored with Cole Strange in the first place.
- CBS Boston passes along a report that other teams were ‘lurking’ on Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton prior to the Patriots making picks.
- Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) Not so fast: Why critics are so quick to rip Patriots drafting of Tyquan Thornton?
- Evan Lazar points out the six degrees of separation that led the Patriots third-rounder Marcus Jones to New England.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Hines Sight: Have Patriots drafted another sixth-round offensive line gem?
- Conor Roche notes Patriots’ draft pick Chasen Hines gets a Boston welcome from David Ortiz: “congratulations and welcome to new england ‘Big Papa.’”
- Darren Hartwell explains the Miami’s D’Eriq King free-agency signing. King plans to do much more in New England than play quarterback.
- Dakota Randall says it sure looks like DeVante Parker will wear Julian Edelman’s old Patriots number.
- Tim Crowley tells us which notable ex-Patriots are expected to make free-agency decisions soon.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots might avoid star receiver early in 2022: Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins will miss the season’s first six games, one of which could be a Patriots’ road game.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph evaluate and grade each of the Pats ten picks as well as New England’s overall haul. (48 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: DeAndre Hopkins’s future in doubt; Plus, how the Giants’ pair of top-10 picks played out, why the Tyrann Mathieu deal came together Monday and more.
- John Keim (ESPN) Tales from inside the NFL draft process: Trading up, tense moments and lying season.
- Mike Freeman (USA Today) ‘Poor, hungry and desperate’: The alarming way NFL teams still talk about players.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots C-. Best Pick: Second-round receiver Tyquan Thornton will be a star. He can flat out fly — and he’s much more than just a track guy.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft team-by-team grades. Patriots: C. ”This draft was from the Upside Down.”
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft grades 2022: All 32 draft classes ranked from best (Ravens) to worst (Patriots). Patriots: C-.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Grading every team’s performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. Patriots: C-. The Patriots put together one of the more confusing drafts I can remember.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL draft winners and losers. Patriots shocked just about everyone with unusual draft. “This is a Patriots’ draft, for better or worse. It will rely heavily on their own scouting views, which has worked out in the past. But it might be the most fascinating draft class of them all. Either Patriots haters finally get to laugh at New England or, as this usually goes, the Patriots will be the ones laughing last.”
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The 14 best value picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. No Pats /No surprise.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers stabilize after offseason drama; Patriots, Bears slip with weak 2022 drafts. Patriots: 19th.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft? Patriots 17th.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgery brought trade talks “to a screeching halt”.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s motion to compel arbitration will take center stage in Brian Flores case this summer.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In resisting settlement talks in Flores litigation, NFL retreats to its belief that the case is “without merit.”
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL says Hue Jackson tanking allegations could not be substantiated
