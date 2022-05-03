 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 5/03/22 - Digesting the draft: Still chewing

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new
Cole Strange, Patriots First-Round Draft Pick
Cole Strange
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: DeAndre Hopkins’s future in doubt; Plus, how the Giants’ pair of top-10 picks played out, why the Tyrann Mathieu deal came together Monday and more.
  • John Keim (ESPN) Tales from inside the NFL draft process: Trading up, tense moments and lying season.
  • Mike Freeman (USA Today) ‘Poor, hungry and desperate’: The alarming way NFL teams still talk about players.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots C-. Best Pick: Second-round receiver Tyquan Thornton will be a star. He can flat out fly — and he’s much more than just a track guy.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft team-by-team grades. Patriots: C. ”This draft was from the Upside Down.”
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft grades 2022: All 32 draft classes ranked from best (Ravens) to worst (Patriots). Patriots: C-.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Grading every team’s performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. Patriots: C-. The Patriots put together one of the more confusing drafts I can remember.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL draft winners and losers. Patriots shocked just about everyone with unusual draft. “This is a Patriots’ draft, for better or worse. It will rely heavily on their own scouting views, which has worked out in the past. But it might be the most fascinating draft class of them all. Either Patriots haters finally get to laugh at New England or, as this usually goes, the Patriots will be the ones laughing last.”
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The 14 best value picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. No Pats /No surprise.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers stabilize after offseason drama; Patriots, Bears slip with weak 2022 drafts. Patriots: 19th.
  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft? Patriots 17th.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgery brought trade talks “to a screeching halt”.

