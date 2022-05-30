New England Patriots links 5/30/22 - Memorial Day edition

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco reports how Robert Kraft and Joe Cardona visited and honored Tuskegee Airman Victor Butler for his 100th birthday.
- Alexandra Francisco reports how Joe Cardona visits Boston’s FBI division for Military Appreciation Month.
- Best photos from Patriots OTAs 5/25 & 5/26
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots players see ‘same intensity’ from 70-year-old Bill Belichick; James Develin addressed players in a full-squad meeting; Mac’s blind side; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: OTAs Begin, teaching not evaluation; Scouting dept. changes; Matthew Slater; Bailey Zappe; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: Is Patriots quarterback Mac Jones really teaching his position coach?
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Christian Barmore hopes to ‘finish’ quarterbacks.
- Chris Mason addresses his Patriots mailbag: How big a role will James White play this season?
- Phil Perry talks with Matt Cassel to get his perspective on the Patriots’ offensive coaching situation.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) OTA observations: Patriots emphasizing chemistry. Good chemistry wins. Bad chemistry tears a team apart. Patriots focused on winning.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) An improved Jonnu Smith would cause a chain reaction of competence in the Patriots’ offense.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots Belichick at 70: Steep decline or stronger control? Patriots players see the same, fundamentally focused Bill Belichick.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tight end time: Which veteran needs to ‘arrive’ in 2022? TE Jonnu Smith is looking to ‘step up’ his on-field production.
- Richard Bernard (Patriots Country) As summer arrives, The 2022 Patriots’ defense will increase the heat.
- Khari Thompson wonders what the Patriots are telling us by not investing more at linebacker.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) If New England parts with veteran receiver Nelson Agholor, it would have no trouble finding a trade partner.
- mikereis (Patriots Country) Will the Pats win it all? Five bold predictions for the Patriots this season. No. 5 Mac may have sophomore blues.
- Pat Pitts (Patriots Country) 2022 Patriots playoff drought is nothing to fear ignore bumbling Warren Sharp.
- Trevor Hass relays analyst Ryan Clark explaining why the Dolphins are the biggest threat to the Bills in AFC East.
- WEEI highlights Pro Football Network’s “6 Rings” podcast to look at where Mac Jones ranks among NFL QBs.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Ernie Adams reflects upon his unique relationship with Bill Belichick.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Ernie Adams shares what he remembers about Tom Brady’s rise in 2001.
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: How Josh McDaniels avoided replicating Patriots culture with the Raiders. ‘It’s so different than what it’s like in Foxboro’
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Jameis Winston grateful to be back with Saints; Plus, the NFL takes the right step with a diversity summit, Q&A with new Steelers GM Omar Khan, why the Pro Bowl could be canceled in 2023, and much more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Deadly reality for America on Memorial Day; NFL news on Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson, More.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could Trent Brown end up back at left tackle for the Patriots?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty says Bill Belichick has the same intensity at age 70.
- Doug Kyed’s NFL Mailbag: Trey Lance’s future, NFL’s best RB room, rookie WRs’ fantasy outlooks and more.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2022 NFL safety rankings and tiers.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five NFL teams that could be better than you expect in 2022: Dolphins and Saints poised to make some noise. No Pats.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) Every NFL team’s top-three players entering the 2022 season. Patriots: Matthew Judon, David Andrews, Mac Jones.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL power rankings pre-2022 season. Patriots in the “Eyes on the playoffs” category at No. 18.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan can become first QB to lose to 31 different teams.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL tweaks the rules for interviewing head-coaching candidates.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Stephen Ross investigation continues; when will it conclude?
