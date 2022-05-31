New England Patriots links 5/31/22 - Damien Harris’ critics deserve the stiff-arm; OTA today!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Playbook with John Rooke: Mac Jones in Year Two, changes to coaching staff, NFL draft aftermath; More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels is live from Patriots OTAs: Here’s what you need to know about the Pats second open practice.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Is Patriots Damien Harris a top 20 running back? In PFF’s annual RB rankings, Harris gets respect. Sort of.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots veteran starter Isaiah Wynn skipping OTAs: 3 potential trade partners.
- Michael DeVito (MusketFire) Patriots’ defensive line doesn’t impress without top draftees: Not investing much draft capital in their defensive line (only a sixth-round pick) could prove quite costly.
- mikereis (Gillette Gazette) The pressure is extra intense: #1 quarterback vs #1 head coach rivalry.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Report: Midwest area scout D.J. Debick leaves Patriots to join Texans: Debick has been with the Patriots since 2016 and was the longest-tenured area scout with the team.
- Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) Celtics’ NBA Finals run clearly helping galvanize 2022 Patriots.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Evan Lazar discuss the development of QB Mac Jones, the rookies in the defensive backfield and the decisions to be made along the offensive line. (47 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Lombardi (TheDailyCoach) Why Bill Belichick doesn’t like job titles. /Worth a reminder.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Trevor Lawrence’s Christian Kirk quote hints at his potential; Plus, contract situations worth watching, diversity summit takeaways and more.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of ‘Madden NFL 23.’
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 100 things to know with 100 days until kickoff; News, notes and facts for all 32 teams.
- Braden Holecek (FullPressCoverage) Teams with best chance at regaining division crown in 2022. No Pats.
- Ian Wharton (Bleacher Report) Predicting every NFL team’s 2022 surprise rookie gem. Patriots: RB Kevin Harris.
- Mike Kaye (ProFootballNetwork) NFL news and rumors mailbag: Potential Eagles roster moves before training camp, biggest breakout candidate, and more.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Buying or selling NFL’s latest trade rumors.
- Ian Wharton (Bleacher Report) What a team of remaining free agents would look like.
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) 5 ways to make the NFL Pro Bowl better.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The Match 2022 golf odds, prediction for Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Casting NFL players as ‘Top Gun’ stars: Roles for Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes? /Ok folks, it’s officially the dead zone.
- NFL 360 (NFL.com) The legacy of Pat Tillman. (16 min. video)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney in car accident.
