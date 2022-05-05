New England Patriots links 5/5/22 - Not the usual suspects: Who’s behind the Patriots’ draft?

TEAM TALK
- Erik Scalavino looks in-depth at the football journey of OL Cole Strange of Chattanooga, New England’s 2022 first-round draft choice: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role
- Inside the Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones. (1.38 min. video)
- One-on-One with Cole Strange. (2.09 min. video)
- Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience. (1.14 min. video)
- Pats from the Past: Jerod Mayo. (49 min.)
- Zack Cox talks with Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko, who shares the inside scoop on six Patriots rookies: Nearly half of the Patriots’ draft class played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots draft analysis: Reach or Right? In light of PFF’s ‘D’ grade for New England’s performance in the draft, Patriots Country offers its contributing analysis of the team’s selections.
- Jim McBride takes an early look at the key position battles on the Patriots roster.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Projecting the Patriots’ 53-man roster: Multiple WR trades coming?
- Michael Hurley sees a lot of expectations being placed upon the shoulders of LB Cameron McGrone. /Yep.
- Khari Thompson expects third-round pick Marcus Jones to contribute right away for the Patriots.
- Alex Mullin (Gillette Gazette) Jack Jones: New 2022 Patriot! Starter potential?
- Evan Lazar explains how WR Tyquan Thornton learned to control his ‘superpower’ to become top NFL prospect.
- Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) How much money will the Pats save if they let let N’Keal Harry go?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Patriots news & NFL notes. 1) Fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe remains one of the more surprising selections by the New England Patriots in the 2022 draft; More.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bailey Zappe’s college coach sees shades of Drew Brees in the Patriots rookie QB.
- Jason Ounpraseuth discusses PFF’s rankings of the top second-year quarterbacks and Mac Jones’ situation heading into second year.
- Darren Hartwell considers who played a bigger role in this year’s draft, director of player personnel Matt Groh or Bill Belichick.
- Nick O’Malley notes Mac Jones’ draft party featured sake Super Soakers, tour of QB’s house (with a secret bookshelf door) and more.
- Justin Leger highlights Kendrick Bourne’s hilarious reaction to the Pats trading back in the draft.
- Scott Neville wonders if Giants CB James Bradberry, who is expected to be released, could aid the Patriots secondary. Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots are not included on the NFL’s 2022 international schedule.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots Passion: Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend shows love for QB pick.
- Chris Mason highlights Jerod Mayo on how the Patriots had ‘weirdest combine interview,’ and why he won’t drink Patron anymore after his draft experience.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Nick Stevens discuss the aftermath of the draft. (35 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper break down the Patriots draft; Stretch, speed and surprises. (46 min. video)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Steve and Clare are joined by Evan Lazar to break down the draft. (1 hour)
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB tiers: Here’s where your team’s starter fits among franchise guys, placeholders and more. Mac Jones in Tier 4 (out of 6): ‘You can win with them’. /Not quite a vote of confidence.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notebook: Ryan Tannehill taking undue flak over Malik Willis comments, plus Panthers shakeup, more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft; Plus, when Jadeveon Clowney will sign, Justyn Ross going undrafted, the Patriots’ confusing draft and more.
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Hot takes, predictions for Patriots rookies after 2022 NFL draft.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Undrafted QB D’Eriq King says Patriots plan to try him at multiple positions.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Ranking the situations for the NFL’s top second-year quarterbacks in 2022. 3. Mac Jones. “The Patriots had a curious (read: bad) draft, but they at least addressed offense and continued to build around Jones as much as possible.” More.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How NFL contenders can fix their remaining roster weaknesses. /Pats not contenders?
- Ben Linsey (PFF) Most and least improved units following the 2022 NFL Draft. Least improved: Patriots defense.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Projecting the most impactful 2022 rookie classes. No Pats.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) Ranking top offensive and defensive rookie of the year candidates for 2022. No Pats.
- Brent Sobleski (Bleacher Report) Dominoes left to fall after 2022 NFL draft.
