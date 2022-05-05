Don’t tell the Cassius Marshs or Lane Johnsons of the world, but there are quite a few people who actually enjoy playing for the New England Patriots. The latest to be added to that list is cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since joining the club in free agency, Mitchell spoke in the highest of terms about his experience with the team so far. Granted, what else would he say? However, the statements he made on Thursday did appear genuine.

“It’s the best feeling ever, being here. For real,” the 29-year-old said.

“Everybody here is cool. I just love all the teammates. It’s just a good vibe, good chemistry with everybody. It’s just beautiful. It’s a beautiful thing.”

A seventh-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell spent time with five different organizations before coming to New England. He spent time as a depth player in Dallas and Chicago before receiving his first regular opportunities with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and 2017.

Mitchell moved on to join the Cleveland Browns in 2018, and started 29 games over the next three seasons. He signed with the Houston Texans last year, and again carved out a starting role.

“Experience is key,” he said. “Early on in my career, when I used to talk about experience, I didn’t really quite understand it the way I do now. Just a lot of the experiences that I’ve been going through those last two years have helped me grow into who I am right now.”

Coming to New England with 54 career starts under his belt, the door appears open for Mitchell to add a few more this season. The Patriots, after all, saw both J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore depart over a five-month span. With the two Pro Bowlers gone, the team has some openings in its secondary — and few players on the roster are as experienced as Mitchell, and therefore as suited to possibly take on a starter-level role.

Before any of that happens, however, the foundational work needs to be done. For Mitchell, this is a first look into how the organization really works.

So far, so good, it seems.

“As far as the on-field work, I love it,” he said on Thursday. “Everything just translates. We have a great stuff here. This is — I’m telling you, man — it’s all good. Everything, from all aspects, I’m just enjoying it. I feel like everything we do I can apply to everything I do, so it’s all good.”