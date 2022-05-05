Patriots waive 2019 undrafted arrival Terez Hall following failed physical

The New England Patriots have announced the departure of a former undrafted arrival.

Terez Hall was waived with the failed-physical designation on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire. The 25-year-old inside linebacker had spent last season on physically unable to perform while reportedly recovering from ankle surgery.

New England originally signed Hall as a rookie free agent in the spring of 2019. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Missouri product resided on the practice squad for the duration of his first campaign and returned on a futures contract.

In 2020, Hall twice served as a standard elevation for the Patriots before being promoted to the 53-man roster midway through November. He finished with 50 tackles and a pair of pass deflections across eight games and four starts, seeing 258 snaps on defense and 29 snaps on special teams.

New England’s latest draft class went without the selection of a linebacker after the organization re-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley and acquired Mack Wilson via trade in March. Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Harvey Langi and Josh Uche are also in the off-the-ball mix for 2022.

“I think we’ve got a lot of names there and a lot of experience, and mix in some youth, so I think it’s a good group,” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh said last week.

Kyle Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Fellow veterans Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins remain free agents.