 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 5/06/22 - Room for excitement: Linebackers who can rush AND cover

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Jerod Mayo: You heard that right. Rush AND cover.
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Seth Walder (ESPN) Ranking the best in-draft trades and why the Eagles should not have traded up to No. 13. /Interesting read.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season. No Patriots games included, lolz.
  • Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team. Patriots: 2 picks (Round 3 for J.C. Jackson and Round 6 for Ted Karras.)
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking the top 10 instant impact rookies for the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Most questionable picks by all 32 teams. Patriots: WR Tyquan Thornton. “Will Mac Jones hit him on Go routes? He is unpolished in other phases of the game, so it was a surprising choice.”
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: How teams with young QBs helped them, from Jets, Steelers adding talent to Bears adding little. “The Patriots did their typical Patriots thing, taking an offensive lineman they obviously like but who is not necessarily everyone’s cup of tea. ...”
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Best fits for Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones & 7 other players still available after the 2022 NFL Draft. No one to the Pats.
  • Tim Kelly (Audacy) NFL Power Rankings: Where does each team stand after draft? Patriots 15th.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Opinion: With the Browns investigation, the NFL just approved a manual for tanking: Why every player now needs to know exactly what’s in his coach’s contract.
  • Jake Trotter (ESPN) Baker Mayfield still in limbo with Cleveland Browns: How did he get here, and what’s next?
  • Madison Williams (SI) Those ‘close to’ Baker Mayfield wonder if Browns sabotaged him, per report.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...