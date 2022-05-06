Mac Jones is the new face of the New England Patriots franchise, and his merchandise sales during the 2021 season show that fans agree. Jones, after all, ranked fifth in a league-wide comparison of such sales on a top-50 list recently released by the NFL Players Association.

New England’s first-round draft pick last April, Jones finished his rookie campaign trailing only ex-Patriot Tom Brady — leading the list a record fifth time — as well as fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Among rookies, however, none sold as many merchandise items as the Patriots’ QB1.

A total of nine first-year players cracked the top-50 list, which is the most ever since its introduction in 2014. The rookies earned the following spots on the list:

5. QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

8. QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

17. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

22. RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

28. LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

32. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

36. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

44. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

50. QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

All sales of jerseys and other NFL memorabilia between March 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022

Jones, who was selected 15th overall by the Patriots out of the University of Alabama, earned the starting quarterback job by beating out incumbent CamNewton in training camp. He went on to start all 17 of New England’s regular season games and led the team to a 10-7 record and spot in the playoffs.

Including the team’s postseason loss in Buffalo, Jones completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,033 yards as well as 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He later was named to the Pro Bowl in a replacement function.

Entering his second season, Jones is a realistic candidate to make the famous second-year jump. Accordingly, it would not be a surprise to see him near the top of the sales list next offseason again.

