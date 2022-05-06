With the draft in the books, NFL teams are reshuffling their front offices and scouting departments. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams, and they reportedly have an eye on a member of the New England Patriots’ college scouting staff.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders are “working towards hiring Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director.”

Yeargan spent the last nine seasons with the Patriots. He started his career with the organization as an area scout before moving to a national role in 2019. Following Camren Williams’ promotion to college scouting director, he was left as one of two national scouts employed by New England heading into the 2022 draft.

Now, Tucker Ingraham remains the only person holding that title. The Patriots do have some replacement options in place, however. One of the team’s area scouts — Alex Brooks, Chris Caminiti, D.J. Debick, Matt Evans, Taylor Redd — might get promoted, while the club is reportedly also bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers scout Tony Kinkela in a “senior role.”

As for Yeargan, he will reunite with a bunch of former Patriots executives and coaches. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, after all, left New England in January to become head coach and general manager in Las Vegas, respectively.

McDaniels took three assistant coaches with him. Now, Ziegler has poached a member of New England’s scouting department as well.