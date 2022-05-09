 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

New England Patriots links 5/09/22 - Cornerback Room remodel: New look, new depth for 2022

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Falcons rebuild: Don’t call it tanking; Plus, top remaining free agents, Kenny Pickett’s Week 1 odds, 2023 draft QBs, NFL’s latest approach to address diversity in coaching, and more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: ‘The Jets stole the draft’ and more resonating conclusions after seven rounds of sensible selections; Wideout revolution; More.
  • Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL Draft: Biggest takeaways from those in front offices around the league; Plus, some thoughts on the start of rookie minicamps.
  • Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) NFL announces Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader. No Pats.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Ten bold NFL predictions for 2022 season: Russell Wilson wins MVP, Aaron Rodgers calls it a career and more. No. 10 The Patriots are in trouble.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL playoff predictions for 2022 season: Picking every AFC, NFC division winner and wild card teams.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Predicting Rookies of the Year, bounce-back teams, 2023 No. 1 overall pic.
  • Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Best bets for OROY, DROY based on landing spots.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Why has the NFL become obsessed with reuniting QBs and their college receivers?
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Kyle Van Noy: I’ll always be a Patriot.
  • Jasper Jones (Audacy) Bailey Zappe breaks out into tears after receiving call from Bill Belichick on draft night.
  • GMFB crew (NFL.com) Most underrated WRs in NFL. (9.10 min. video)

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dan Ventrelle claims multiple female employees made complaints about Mark Davis.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Text messages that have Earl Thomas in trouble were sent before he made recent push to return to NFL.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mayor of Dallas wants an expansion franchise, says area could support two NFL teams. /Get outta here.

