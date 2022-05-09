New England Patriots links 5/09/22 - Cornerback Room remodel: New look, new depth for 2022

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault gives us five fascinating takeaways from Jerod Mayo’s appearance on “Pats from the Past” podcast.
- Alexandra Francisco James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program.
- Patriots All Access: Draft recap; Exclusive look inside the draft room; More. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Kendrick Bourne makes Mother’s Day memorable with new home for parents; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Making sense of the Patriots’ disappearing linebacking corps; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Trying to make sense of Strange pick; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Bill Belichick’s Patriots remain alluring; More.
- Zack Cox analyzes the Patriots’ 10-player draft class by the numbers to see what the stats and measurables tell us about the new rookies?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Get Mac, to where you once belonged: Patriots can win with QB Jones.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Turning the corner again: Patriots cornerbacks get post-draft facelift.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots UDFA signing: Devin Hafford latest CB gem?
- Michael Hurley tells us why it’s worth paying some added attention to the mid-round picks from this year’s draft — specifically third-round pick Marcus Jones and fourth-round pick Pierre Strong Jr.
- Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) Mr. Do-It-All: What Marcus Jones brings to the defense. A physical CB with speed, Marcus Jones could be a difference-maker.
- Khari Thompson wonders if Pierre Strong Jr. could be the next big thing for the Patriots at running back.
- Karen Guregian explains why Mac Jones will love having speedster Tyquan Thornton in his arsenal.
- Andy Hart projects each Patriots’ draft pick’s contributions, sight unseen.
- Nick Stevens points out ESPN says the Patriots had the best trade of the draft.
- Ricky Doyle relays an NFL executive who explains his thinking that New England picking Cole Strange in the first round is “symbolic” of the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Sara Marshall (Patriots Gazette) Patriots’ 2022 draft class: Record-setting QB in captivating fourth round selection.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) A look inside the Patriots draft room during the team’s first-round trade.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien on hand at voluntary offseason workout.
- Keagan Stiefel notes the Raiders are reportedly working toward hiring Patriots scout Brandon Yeargan to their front office. Yeargan started with New England in 2013.
- Jeremy Brener (Patriots Country) NFL Schedule: How many miles will Patriots travel this season?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jerod Mayo tells epic story about a meeting with Bill Belichick as a rookie
- Zack Cox highlights Kyle Van Noy opening up about his release from the Patriots, signing with the Chargers and his message to Mac Jones.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Falcons rebuild: Don’t call it tanking; Plus, top remaining free agents, Kenny Pickett’s Week 1 odds, 2023 draft QBs, NFL’s latest approach to address diversity in coaching, and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: ‘The Jets stole the draft’ and more resonating conclusions after seven rounds of sensible selections; Wideout revolution; More.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL Draft: Biggest takeaways from those in front offices around the league; Plus, some thoughts on the start of rookie minicamps.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) NFL announces Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader. No Pats.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Ten bold NFL predictions for 2022 season: Russell Wilson wins MVP, Aaron Rodgers calls it a career and more. No. 10 The Patriots are in trouble.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL playoff predictions for 2022 season: Picking every AFC, NFC division winner and wild card teams.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Predicting Rookies of the Year, bounce-back teams, 2023 No. 1 overall pic.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Best bets for OROY, DROY based on landing spots.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Why has the NFL become obsessed with reuniting QBs and their college receivers?
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Kyle Van Noy: I’ll always be a Patriot.
- Jasper Jones (Audacy) Bailey Zappe breaks out into tears after receiving call from Bill Belichick on draft night.
- GMFB crew (NFL.com) Most underrated WRs in NFL. (9.10 min. video)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dan Ventrelle claims multiple female employees made complaints about Mark Davis.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Text messages that have Earl Thomas in trouble were sent before he made recent push to return to NFL.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mayor of Dallas wants an expansion franchise, says area could support two NFL teams. /Get outta here.
Loading comments...