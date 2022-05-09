“Bolstering the interior offensive line” appeared to be one of the New England Patriots’ top priorities entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only did they draft a guard in the first round — Cole Strange, chosen 29th overall — they later went back to the well and picked another with the 210th selection on Day 3.

The player in question is LSU’s Chasen Hines. Let’s take a closer look at him.

Hard facts

Name: Chasen Hines

School: LSU (Senior)

Position: Guard

Opening day age: 22

Size: 6026, 327 lbs, 33 7/8 arm, 81 3/8 wingspan, 9 7/8 hand

Measurements: 5.22 40-yard dash, 30 1/2” vertical jump, 9’0” broad jump, 5.00 short shuttle, 8.44 3-cone, 20 bench press

Player profile

Career: A two-way player coming out of high school, Hines joined LSU as a defensive tackle but moved to the offensive side of the ball ahead of his 2018 freshman campaign. After beginning his career as a backup at guard and center — starting only one game over his first two seasons in Baton Rouge — Hines was elevated to a starting position entering his 2020 junior year.

He went on to start 16 combined contests at right guard in 2020 and 2021, but also missed significant time due to injury. In total, he ended his college career having appeared in 35 games with 17 starts.

Strengths: Standing at just under 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, Hines has some good build to stand his ground along the interior offensive line even against NFL competition. He has a natural feel for pull-blocking, a stout anchor in pass protection, and versatility.

Weaknesses: Hines missed 11 combined games over the last two seasons due to a variety of injuries. He lacks short-area agility and also has had some issues keeping his weight in check during his time at LSU. He furthermore needs to mature from a technical perspective.

Patriots preview

What is his projected role in New England? Hines spent his entire career at LSU along the interior offensive line, and he will not line up anywhere else in New England. While his experience at center is a plus and he could step in in an emergency situation, he projects primarily as a guard at the next level and will build his foundation at that position.

Where does he fit on the offensive line depth chart? With Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu expected to fill the starting spots at left and right guard, respectively, Hines will be competing for one of no more than two backup roles behind them. To earn his spot on the 53-man roster, he will need to beat out fellow interior O-linemen James Ferentz, William Sherman, Arlington Hambright and Drew Desjarlais.

Does he have positional versatility? Even if his history as a two-way player is disregarded — which it probably should be — Hines is a somewhat versatile player. While 16 of his 17 career starts at LSU came at right guard, he also started one contest on the left side and served as LSU’s backup center during his sophomore season. He furthermore played some right tackle during his senior year in high school. Realistically, though, his positional flexibility is limited to the three interior offensive line spots and special teams.

What is his special teams value? Speaking of Hines’ possible kicking game contributions, he will likely play the classic special teams role held by offensive linemen: he will serve as part of the protection on the field goal and extra point teams. His size prevents him from filling any other role in the game’s third phase.

One-sentence verdict: Hines’ injury history, inconsistent technique and weight fluctuation are legitimate concerns but he is an able player and as such could make for a surprising contributor as a backup with starter-level upside.