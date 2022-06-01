New England Patriots links 6/01/22 - OTA observations, Uche’s new usage, Smith’s 1-hand grab; More

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape. The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions.
- Mike Dussault points out how some of the newest members of the offense are getting familiar with their team, teammates and the area this spring.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Tyquan Thornton - Malcolm Butler - Jonathan Jones - DeVante Parker - Adrian Phillips - Cole Strange.
- Patriots Unfiltered 5/26: Which rookies will contribute most?, More of a concern: offense or defense?
- Photos: Patriots return to the practice field for OTAs.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Notebook: Bill Belichick remains heavily involved as Patriots offense potentially shifts scheme.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots OTA Notebook Day 2: Working on the fundamentals.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots OTA Observations: Bill Belichick coaches offense again, Mac Jones stays late and more.
- Zack Cox’s OTAs Observations: Everything we saw at second open practice. QB report, More.
- Dakota Randall takes attendance for Week 2 OTAs: Isaiah Wynn still among the missing.
- Karen Guregian suggests the Patriots are trending toward a ‘position-less’ defense: The Pats’ CB group is one of the least intimidating in the NFL. But there’s a chance it won’t matter — if they can count on their safeties.
- Karen Guregian talks about how Mac Jones has already made quite an impression on new WR DeVante Parker.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Speed and strength: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton not just one-trick pony.
- Dakota Randall notes Tyquan Thornton downplays his slender frame and skinny wrists.
- Andrew Callahan advises not to underestimate Patriots rookie CB Marcus Jones.
- Zack Cox relays what Bill Belichick has seen from Malcolm Butler in his return.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots TE Jonnu Smith makes 1-hand grab at OTAs.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Outside looking in: Uche poised for new role: Third-year LB Josh Uche may be an ideal fit as a dual-threat linebacker, similar to the role previously held by veteran Dont’a Hightower.
- Zack Cox reports Bill Belichick is expecting ‘big’ role for LB Josh Uche this season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Wynn or lose: Can Patriots keep star left tackle?
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Did Patriots make mistake trading Shaq Mason?
- Evan Lazar reports LIVE from Patriots OTA practice on Tuesday to discuss his main takeaways. Could Tyquan Thornton start at WR? (6.27 min. video)
- Mike Reiss finds Bill Belichick and the Patriots all pulling for the Boston Celtics. “It’s a New England thing.”
- Alex Barth relays Bill Belichick giving his assessment of the Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) ‘The Match’ preview: Tom Brady drives trash talk toward Bills Josh Allen.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare welcome Michael Hurley and talk all things Patriots! (58 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph take a deeper look at the possible fate of Isaiah Wynn and the potential of rookie linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber. Also, some thoughts on the return of Malcolm Butler and the role of LB Josh Uche. (46 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry share their observations from Tuesday’s OTAs before debating whether or not the Patriots should consider trading Isaiah Wynn and breaking down Bill Belichick’s comments on how what the team looks for in different position groups has changed in his time as head coach. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Which 2010s All-Decade NFL Players Will Repeat in the ‘20s? Plus, Kevin Colbert’s Hall of Fame odds, Trey Lance’s potential and more.
- Conor Orr (SI) 100 Bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The Bills will be in Super Bowl LVII. Plus: Lamar Jackson is back in MVP talk, Gronk’s final season is a good one, Daniel Jones wins an award, Sean Payton returns to coaching, Aaron Donald makes $30 million and much more.
- Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL tight end rankings and tiers. No. 10 Hunter Henry.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Malcolm Butler has ‘a lot to prove’ in return to Patriots.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) DeVante Parker praises Mac Jones’ leadership.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick has “founding father of scouting” Ron Wolf watching Patriots practice.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on possibility Dont’a Hightower returns: We’ll talk about players who are here.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson now facing a 23rd civil suit following ‘Real Sports’ segment.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Rusty Hardin issues scathing response to latest lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Commanders’ stadium plan calls for 55,000 seats, smallest in the NFL.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Second round of Broncos bids are due by Monday.
