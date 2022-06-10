New England Patriots links 6/10/22 - New offense looking good: Seriously, what’s not to love?

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign fourth-round pick DB Jack Jones.
- Mike Dussalt says Mac Jones wraps up an impressive minicamp: After two productive days on the field, Jones cemented his place as the leader of the Patriots offense.
- Alexandra Francisco notes William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison. Devin McCourty invited Allen to practice Wednesday after the Brockton man turned his life around and received a commutation for his life sentence.
- Press Conferences: Jakobi Meyers - Devin McCourty - Mac Jones.
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/9: Biggest takeaways from minicamp, Mac Jones in control. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan talks about the Pats’ canceling their final minicamp, OTA practices. ‘The minicamp practice cancellation is near unprecedented in the Bill Belichick era, though ending OTAs early has become commonplace in recent years. The team’s extra free time is seen as a reward for players’ hard work throughout the offseason.’
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots on Thursday officially canceled their final three spring practices; turn the page to training camp in late July.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook: Pierre Strong reportedly joined Ty Montgomery returning kicks in the kicking game; While Kendrick Bourne was back on the field after being absent on Tuesday, he apparently looked a little rusty; Jonnu Smith was the other player who hauled in a big play from Jones, with the two reportedly connecting on a 25-yard play against Kyle Dugger where Smith went up and made a nice grab over the veteran safety; More.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots sign rookie CB Jack Jones to four-year deal.
- Mike Reiss writes Mac Jones has taken charge of the offense in Year 2, ‘He’s the real deal’. Teammates say Jones “has a clear vision in his mind” of what he wants from his pass-catchers and is communicating at a high level.
- Evan Lazar sees the Patriots offense heading in a positive direction thanks to an improved Mac Jones and a new offensive system. The other major takeaway is that New England’s offense is strongly considering transitioning to a zone-based rushing attack after years of featuring a gap or power scheme.
- Tom E. Curran thinks it’s becoming clear that the team is ready to put even more on Mac Jones’ plate this year, something he’s proving he’s capable of handling.
- Karen Guregian writes how Mac Jones will ultimately dictate the success or failure of the offense.
- Michael Hurley highlights Mac Jones on Bill Belichick’s new “hands-on” role with the offense.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Running back position analysis and minicamp notes.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) On the rise? RB Rhamondre Stevenson primed for 2nd year breakout.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tre Bien: Patriots WR Nixon becomes minicamp standout.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jakobi Meyers loves the way Mac Jones has taken command of the Patriots offense.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Patriots offensive trench battle Summer of 2022.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Patriots veterans weigh in on Matt Patricia coaching the offensive line.
- Dakota Randall relays David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn with some thoughts on how Matt Patricia is doing as an O-line coach.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Patriots first-round draft pick Cole Strange announces arrival at minicamp, already making impressive waves during mandatory minicamp.
- Dakota Randall posts some sights and sounds from two minicamp practices: It was a busy two days in Foxboro.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Patriots begin 2022 minicamp with big lingering questions.
- Andy Hart gives us his top takeaways from 2 days of Patriots minicamp. 1. Mac is in charge.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots mailbag: Who were the 2 minicamp standouts, realistic expectations for Tre Nixon; More.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Possible cuts for the Patriots’ final 53?
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots Tweets of note: Minicamp 06/08/22.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL rising stars of 2022: The NFL Players Association’s annual list contains - surprise - no members of the New England Patriots.
- Nick O’Malley highlights Steve Belichick on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast: Bill Belichick would tell me to ‘do something else’ if I wasn’t good enough for the Patriots.’
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones’ rare rookie card was score of lifetime for one collector.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry give their biggest takeaways from Patriots’ minicamp. Do the Patriots have a good problem with their WR depth? More. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers at Patriots minicamp without a contract, hopes to sign long-term deal.
- Glen Farley (AP) Matthew Judon getting on same page going into 2nd season with Patriots: “I think we’re going to be good.”
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Mailbag: Kansas City Chiefs’ receivers, Mac Jones’ 2022 outlook, Josh Allen’s MVP hopes and more
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Best move by each AFC team in 2022 offseason. Patriots: Drafting Houston CB Marcus Jones.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Bill Belichick has been very hands on with the offense
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty: At the end of the day, Matt Patricia is a really good coach.
- Staff (NutsandBoltsSports) NFL BOLD predictions.
- Gio Annatelli (FullPressCoverage) Predicting every QB battle in 2022.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Lamar Jackson mystery continues, with three potential explanations.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Browns’ Baker Mayfield may need to take a pay cut to free himself from Cleveland.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Group buying Denver Broncos discussing advisory role, ownership stake with Peyton Manning, sources say.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) $4.65 billion for Broncos is just a sign of things to come.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Sarah Barshop (ESPN) Attorney Tony Buzbee: Houston Texans, others to be added as defendants in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson.
