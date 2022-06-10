Patriots add kicker Tristan Vizcaino to 90-man roster following extended tryout, waiving Quinn Nordin

After attending New England Patriots mandatory minicamp as a free agent, kicker Tristan Vizcaino has been signed to the 90-man roster, the organization announced Friday.

Vizcaino, 25, was among a group of specialists in Foxborough for a workout to begin the week. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound University of Washington product now becomes the second kicker on the depth chart behind veteran incumbent and recent absentee Nick Folk.

The Patriots waived fellow kicker Quinn Nordin in a corresponding move.

Nordin, 23, concluded 2021 on the practice squad following fall stints on the 53-man roster and injured reserve. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound undrafted arrival out of Michigan reached a futures contract in January.

New England’s addition of Vizcaino was first shared by his agency, Black Label Sports Group.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Vizcaino spent last season between the active roster and practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers. He made previous stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Vizcaino has converted 9-of-10 field goals and 12-of-17 extra points through seven career games. His résumé includes longs of 46 and 47 yards, a 43.8 percent touchback rate across 32 kickoffs, as well as one punt for a net of 32 yards.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens planned to invite Vizcaino to their mandatory minicamp next week had he remained unsigned.

New England’s third and final session of minicamp was canceled Thursday, along with the final two sessions of organized team activities.