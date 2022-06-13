Quinn Nordin reverts to Patriots’ non-football injury list after clearing waivers

Two kickers stand on the roster of the New England Patriots, but a third remains with the organization.

Quinn Nordin reverted to the reserve/non-football injury list on Monday after going unclaimed, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss first shared. He does not count against the current 90-man limit as a result.

The 23-year-old specialist had been waived by New England with the non-football injury designation last Friday. The move corresponded with the signing of free agent Tristan Vizcaino, who participated in mandatory minicamp as a tryout kicker in the absence of both Nordin and veteran Nick Folk.

Nordin entered the league with the Patriots as undrafted rookie in 2021. The Michigan product outlasted the 53-man roster deadline following a preseason in which 6-of-8 field goals and 4-of-7 extra points were converted. Along the way came longs of 48 and 50 yards.

An abdomen issue sent Nordin to injured reserve last September after he was inactive for Week 1 and ruled out for Week 2. He ended the regular season on the practice squad upon clearing waivers and reached a futures contract in January.

New England retained the incumbent Folk on a two-year, $5 million contract in March. At age 37, the former Pro Bowler earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors and set the franchise record for consecutive field goals made. Initially a standard elevation, Folk closed out his career campaign 36-of-39 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 50-plus yards, and 42-of-47 on extra points.

Training camp is next on the schedule for the Patriots after the final sessions of organized team activities were canceled.