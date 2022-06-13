New England Patriots links 6/13/22 - Mac and Jack Jones, Jakobi Meyers and more for Monday!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault identifies five key takeaways from the Patriots minicamp. Mac Jones, QB1; Quality depth at RB, WR, TE; Open competition in secondary; New linebacker look; More.
- Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp: Check out some top plays and moments. (1 min. video)
- Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots Fantasy Camp was of great consolation for Katherine Haley and family: The teenager couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl due to her battle with brain cancer, but Robert Kraft and the Patriots made up for it.
- Community: Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette donate $275,000 in the names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners.
- LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Mac Jones’ deep throws show potential for a more explosive Patriots attack; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Jones looks ready for Year 2 leap; Salary cap at $295,637; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Mac Jones channels inner Forrest Gump to describe Patriots’ simplified offense; More.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 10 takeaways from the Patriots’ offseason practices: Mac Jones’ deep ball was working; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Minicamp: 3 Takeaways. 1. Jack Jones will have an impact.
- Alex Barth gives us a ‘way too early’ 2022 Patriots roster projection.
- Michael Hurley highlights Mac Jones speaking on Bill Belichick’s new “hands-on” role with the offense.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Are critics underestimating Mac Jones and the Patriots; Could Tre Nixon push for a roster spot; More.
- Khari Thompson’s Mailbag: Should we be ‘sneaky confident’ in Matt Patricia and Judge; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac by popular demand: Jones ready to lead Patriots offense.
- Zack Cox explains how Mac Jones and Tre Nixon built a connection long before spring breakout.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Did Mac Jones reveal Patriots new offensive coordinator?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tender Feelings: Jakobi Meyers is counting on being among the key contributors to the Pats offense in 2022.
- Khari Thompson looks at what the future holds for Jakobi Meyers and the Patriots: History may not favor him.
- Keagan Stiefel notes Kendrick Bourne was among the NFL’s best in surprising advanced metric: Bourne caught 78.6% of his targets in 2021.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Expect Christian Barmore to dominate NFL offensive lines in 2022?
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Is “The Patriot Way” obsolete in winning a Super Bowl in 2022 & beyond? (Part One). /Quite the logic leap there.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Raiders ‘not trying to be New England’, but why not?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Linebackers coach Stephen Belichick is much more outspoken than his father in an entertaining podcast with former NFL player Chris Long.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Steve Belichick tells hilarious story of moment when he ‘became a GIF’.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) 25 Patriots to never play in a Super Bowl.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Lessons learned from 2022 commencement speeches by Louis Riddick, Tim Tebow, Tyler Perry, more.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: The Rams’ strategy in signing their tio of stars: A look at how the Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp deals got done in a way that made the players happy and keeps some flexibility for the team.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones’ deep passing showing improvement in Patriots’ spring practices
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones is the real deal.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s top 10 duos. No Pats. /Yet.
- Conor Orr (SI) Six turnaround candidates most likely to make the NFL playoffs.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Why the Jets can make a Bengals-like leap from the top of the NFL draft to the playoffs in 2022. /See article below, lol.
- Seth Walder (ESPN) Projected 2023 draft order for top 10 picks: No. 1 pick: Jets.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Doug Pederson scraps mandatory minicamp for most veteran players. /Not a fan of the veterans/rookies split.
- Jared Mueller (BrownsWire) League officials and agents believe Mayfield, Garoppolo will be released.
- Jon Styf (TheCenterSquare) Taxpayer funding for NFL, other pro sports stadiums grows exponentially.
