Not that there was ever any doubt, but Jakobi Meyers will officially remain with the New England Patriots in 2022: the fourth-year wide receiver finally signed his restricted free agency tender on Monday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Meyers, 25, was one of three Patriots entering restricted free agency this offseason. As opposed to fellow wideout Gunner Olszewski and fullback Jakob Johnson, who were both not tendered and have since left the organization, New England used a second-round tender on the former rookie free agent.

Valued at $3.986 million, the offer ensured that Meyers would not become an unrestricted free agent — unlike Olszewski and Johnson — and stay with the team for at least one more year. He did wait to sign the sheet until today, though.

Had he waited past June 15, NFL rules would have allowed the Patriots to lower his salary from $3.986 million to $939,000.

With his signature under what is effectively a one-year contract, however, Meyers and the Patriots can now move into the next phase of their business relationship. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that might include a contract extension. According to Schefter’s report, the two sides “continue conversations ... about a new deal.”

Meyers spoke about about the possibility of staying in New England long-term last week.

“Definitely. I mean, who wouldn’t, honestly?” Meyers said at the time. “It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room — I’ve learned more about being a man just from them than probably my whole life. It’s just been great to be around those guys. Great city to be in. I’m happy here.”

Meyers originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2019. Over the next three years, he developed from a backup option at the wide receiver position to the team’s most reliable pass catcher. The N.C. State product appeared in a combined 47 regular season and playoff games between 2019 and 2021, catching 174 passes for 1,994 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

New England’s de facto WR1, Meyers entered restricted free agency off his most productive season yet. He led New England’s offense in receptions (89) and yards (906) in 2021, while also catching the first two scores of his career and developing some good chemistry with rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones.