Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale suspended for first two games of 2022 season

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale will serve a two-game suspension from the NFL to begin the 2022 regular season, as reported Monday by Field Yates of ESPN.

The move made the transaction wire. The exact rule violation remains undisclosed.

Ekuale, 28, had signed a futures contract with New England in January after arriving on the practice squad at its formation last September. The Washington State product was called upon as a standard elevation and Covid-19 replacement for a team-high eight games, including the AFC wild card against the Buffalo Bills.

A combined six tackles and two sacks were recorded across 115 defensive snaps.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ekuale made previous stops with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. He cleared waivers at the 53-man roster deadline last September and will not count against New England’s active limit while suspended this coming September.

Ekuale is eligible to participate in all preseason activities and games.

New England’s interior defensive line nears training camp with Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Byron Cowart, Henry Anderson, Bill Murray and rookies Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray also on the depth chart.

The final session of mandatory minicamp and the final two sessions of organized team activities were canceled last week.