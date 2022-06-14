New England Patriots links 6/14/22 - Meyers signs, Dugger on the verge, evaluating rookies at practice

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive training camp; More.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Devin McCourty was honored at the 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala.
- Highlight: Patriots fan celebrates birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium. (36 sec. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar talks about the report WR Jakobi Meyers signed $3.986 million RFA tender as he seeks an extension with New England.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Meyers money: Does Patriots undrafted WR compare to 2019 class? Although undrafted, Jakobi Meyers has put up a productive career thus far.
- Zack Cox talks about Jakobi Meyers finally signing his 2nd-round restricted free agent tender after a three-month wait, and what it means.
- Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) Patriots rumors: Predicting a long-term contract for Jakobi Meyers.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Jakobi Meyers was the team’s leading receiver on third down for the team last season, with the wideout seeing a team-high 40 targets, 12 more than the next closest player in Hunter Henry...
- Zack Cox takes a look at how each 2022 Patriots draft pick performed in mandatory minicamp.
- Mark Daniels evaluates the winner and losers from Patriots OTAs and minicamp.
- Dakota Randall tells us why Kyle Dugger could be on verge of becoming a real star for the Patriots.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Isaiah Wynn: Patriots ‘dumbed it down a little bit’ on offense for 2022.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Twitter mailbag: What to make of Patriots WR Tre Nixon’s dominant minicamp performance.
- Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) Rookie RB Pierre Strong looks massive compared to fellow draft pick RB Kevin Harris.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Patriots add to the 2022 kicker battle in a two move transaction.
- Tom E. Curran explains why it’s too early to put a ceiling on Mac Jones in year 2. (1.09 min. video)
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL Week 1: Patriots season-opening underdogs for first time in 6 years.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots’ Patricia gets endorsement from veteran defender.
- Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) A 2022 tribute to the five-time Super Bowl Champion coaching duo.
- Patriots Wire podcast: Will the 2022 Patriots even be any good? (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Matt Ryan is already proving his mettle in Indianapolis; Plus, highlighting the legacy left by Romeo Crennel, a new angle on Aaron Donald’s title-winning play and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: NFL coaching salaries are set to explode soon: Plus, reading into the meaning of Geno Smith getting Seattle’s first starter reps and Jerick McKinnon’s underrated career.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) The New England Patriots’ new-look offense is shaping up under Mac Jones, but the team’s playcaller remains a mystery.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers signs tender with Patriots.
- Molly Walsh (Akron Beacon Journal) Ohio teen sells Patriots’ Mac Jones football card for $100,000.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick, future professional lacrosse coach?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL Network will air 22 live preseason games. Panthers at Patriots (8/19) included.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale suspended two games. “It’s unclear the reason.”
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL players of 2022. No Patriots.
- Staff (PFF) Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL receiving corps rankings. Patriots are 20th in Tier 3 - two spots behind the Jets.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2022 NFL offensive line rankings. Patriots 7th in Tier 2: High Floor.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Third-year players primed for breakout season. No Pats.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Seven NFL players who deserve a raise RIGHT NOW. RB Damien Harris included.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Time for some transparency from NFL? Congress, legal battles could put pressure on Roger Goodell.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tony Buzbee confirms two more lawsuits will be filed against Deshaun Watson.
- Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin (ESPN) Dean Spanos sued by sister, accused of ‘misogynistic’ behavior as legal battle continues over control of Los Angeles Chargers
