New England Patriots links 6/14/22 - Meyers signs, Dugger on the verge, evaluating rookies at practice

Daily news and links for Tuesday

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
Kyle Dugger celebrates an interception with Devin McCourty
  • Evan Lazar talks about the report WR Jakobi Meyers signed $3.986 million RFA tender as he seeks an extension with New England.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Meyers money: Does Patriots undrafted WR compare to 2019 class? Although undrafted, Jakobi Meyers has put up a productive career thus far.
  • Zack Cox talks about Jakobi Meyers finally signing his 2nd-round restricted free agent tender after a three-month wait, and what it means.
  • Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) Patriots rumors: Predicting a long-term contract for Jakobi Meyers.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Jakobi Meyers was the team’s leading receiver on third down for the team last season, with the wideout seeing a team-high 40 targets, 12 more than the next closest player in Hunter Henry...
  • Zack Cox takes a look at how each 2022 Patriots draft pick performed in mandatory minicamp.
  • Mark Daniels evaluates the winner and losers from Patriots OTAs and minicamp.
  • Dakota Randall tells us why Kyle Dugger could be on verge of becoming a real star for the Patriots.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Isaiah Wynn: Patriots ‘dumbed it down a little bit’ on offense for 2022.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Twitter mailbag: What to make of Patriots WR Tre Nixon’s dominant minicamp performance.
  • Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) Rookie RB Pierre Strong looks massive compared to fellow draft pick RB Kevin Harris.
  • Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Patriots add to the 2022 kicker battle in a two move transaction.
  • Tom E. Curran explains why it’s too early to put a ceiling on Mac Jones in year 2. (1.09 min. video)
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL Week 1: Patriots season-opening underdogs for first time in 6 years.
  • Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots’ Patricia gets endorsement from veteran defender.
  • Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) A 2022 tribute to the five-time Super Bowl Champion coaching duo.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tony Buzbee confirms two more lawsuits will be filed against Deshaun Watson.
  • Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin (ESPN) Dean Spanos sued by sister, accused of ‘misogynistic’ behavior as legal battle continues over control of Los Angeles Chargers

