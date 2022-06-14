Devin McCourty has earned several accolades throughout his illustrious career in the NFL. The latest recognizes his work as a difference-maker off the field rather than on it.

The New England Patriots safety received the “Leader of Change Award” at last week’s Bostonians for Youth Gala. The award, as defined by organizers Trinity Boston Connects, honors a person “making deep impact in helping to create a more just and equitable Boston through critical and sustainable change.”

McCourty, 34, originally joined the Patriots as a first-round draft pick in 2010. A long-time team captain, he appeared in a combined 212 regular season and playoff games and has helped the organization win three Super Bowls.

McCourty has been the heart and soul of the Patriots’ secondary for over a decade now, and one of the NFL’s best and most consistent safeties year-in and year-out. His focus has not been solely on the football field, however, but also on positively impacting the community.

“Devin has positively influenced the internal culture of the Patriots organization while also making sustainable impact on social justice and racial equity issues at the federal, state, and local levels,” a Trinity Boston Connects statement said about him.

McCourty has supported various charitable causes through the years, ranging from criminal justice reform, to public education, to the fight against sickle cell disease. During the presentation of the award, his work helping families during Covid-19 was also mentioned, as was the fact that he received a honorary Doctor of Humane Letter from his alma mater, Rutgers University, back in 2019.

The Bostonians for Youth Gala took place at Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston last Thursday and helped raise about $410,000.

In order to help support Trinity Boston Connects, please click here to donate.