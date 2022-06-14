Patriots announce initial 2022 training camp schedule, including joint practices

Six weeks separate the New England Patriots from 2022 training camp.

Veterans will report to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26. They will then hit the practice fields behind it and in front of the public on Wednesday, July 27, the organization has announced.

The Patriots also confirmed open practices from Thursday through Saturday of that opening week. Times will be updated on the training camp website as the days draw closer.

Mark your calendars!#PatsCamp kicks off on 7/27: https://t.co/7FqhYy4joz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2022

In addition, access to the sessions in Foxborough will come to an end after New England hosts the Carolina Panthers for a set of joint practices on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17. Those dual workouts are circled on the calendar prior to the 7 p.m. ET preseason matchup on Friday, Aug. 19.

Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders are also set to conduct joint practices with the visiting Patriots prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26. Dates and times have yet to be unveiled.

This summer marks the 63rd annual training camp for New England. The first at Gillette Stadium arrived in 2002.

Last week, head coach Bill Belichick canceled the final two practices of voluntary organized team activities along with the final practice of mandatory minicamp.