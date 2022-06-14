 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Patriots announce initial 2022 training camp schedule, including joint practices

New England’s first practice of training camp is set for July 27.

By Oliver Thomas
/ new
NFL: JUN 08 New England Patriots Minicamp Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six weeks separate the New England Patriots from 2022 training camp.

Veterans will report to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26. They will then hit the practice fields behind it and in front of the public on Wednesday, July 27, the organization has announced.

The Patriots also confirmed open practices from Thursday through Saturday of that opening week. Times will be updated on the training camp website as the days draw closer.

In addition, access to the sessions in Foxborough will come to an end after New England hosts the Carolina Panthers for a set of joint practices on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17. Those dual workouts are circled on the calendar prior to the 7 p.m. ET preseason matchup on Friday, Aug. 19.

Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders are also set to conduct joint practices with the visiting Patriots prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26. Dates and times have yet to be unveiled.

This summer marks the 63rd annual training camp for New England. The first at Gillette Stadium arrived in 2002.

Last week, head coach Bill Belichick canceled the final two practices of voluntary organized team activities along with the final practice of mandatory minicamp.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...