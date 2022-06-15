New England Patriots links 6/15/22 - Summer break: Questions leave us hanging ‘til camp

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce initial training camp dates.
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots set their training camp joint practices for 2022.
- Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots through their official headshots.
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/14: Recent roster moves, Could the Patriots offense be changing? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots release 2022 training camp dates: The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun.
- Tom E. Curran shares his observations and issues that still need to be addressed in training camp. 1. Who is opposite Jalen Mills?
- Andy Hart identifies five questions still facing the Patriots heading toward training camp. 1. Can a curious offensive coaching plan actually succeed?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) 2022 Preseason: When are the Patriots on NFL Network?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: Looking back at last season, one thing worth noting regarding Meyers will likely hinge on the future of N’Keal Harry, who to this point is still on the roster.
- Zack Cox spotlights the biggest winners and losers from Patriots minicamp as summer break begins: Eight up, three down.
- Evan Lazar projects the 53-man roster: Were spring practices enough for Tre Nixon, and other standouts?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Could Patriots rookie Jack Jones see immediate playing time?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots veteran Nelson Agholor is taking rookie Tyquan Thornton under his wing and showing him the ropes.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Patriots defensive ends must kickstart the pressure during 2022.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) NFL tight end rankings: Hunter Henry top 10?
- Nick O’Malley talks with former Lions player who says Matt Patricia ‘can literally coach any position.’
- Adam London relays Jeremy Fowler who recently spoke with an AFC scout who still sees this flaw in Mac Jones and calls this season a ‘prove-it campaign’ for him. “(Jones is) not a guy you win with because of him at this level yet,”
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Play-caller for a successful 2022 Patriots defense.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL analyst: Odell Beckham Jr. would ‘explode’ with Patriots.
NATIONAL NEWS
- NBC News (10JAR) Gillette Stadium wins bid to host Army-Navy game.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ten best new veteran QB-WR combos heading into the 2022 NFL season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Non-QBs each team can’t afford to lose. Patriots: OT Trent Brown.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 defensive line rankings. Patriots 23rd, in Tier 5: Relying on younger players to make a leap.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 10 NFL players who struggled as rookies but are under pressure to perform in Year 2. No Pats.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The next phase of the NFL’s scheme wars is upon us: Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and their disciples dominated the playoffs. Now the stakes of their schematic influence have changed. Their coaching pipeline has split into different factions—and who succeeds will dictate the future of the league.
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) The Dolphins’ master plan: Everything we know about the Sean Payton and Tom Brady to Miami rumors.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) What are Guardian Caps? NFL players sport specialty helmets for 2022 minicamp.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video’s ‘TNF’ coverage, leaves door open for return.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) NBC picks Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees on ‘Football Night in America’. /Blah...
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Tense deposition in Deshaun Watson lawsuit featured battles over presumption of innocence, coercion vs. consent.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) From the testimony of detective Kamesha Baker in the Deshaun Watson cases, three key points emerge.
