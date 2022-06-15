Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn not worried about his contract situation

Isaiah Wynn’s future is one of uncertainty. Not only was the New England Patriots’ former first-round draft pick used exclusively at right tackle during mandatory minicamp — 33 of his 34 career starts came at left tackle, the other at left guard — he also is entering into the final year of his rookie deal.

At the moment, however, Wynn is doing the best “What, me worry?” that he can. Not only did he downplay his recent move from the left to the right end of the offensive line, he also was in no mood to address his contract situation.

“I ain’t worried about no contract right now,” Wynn told reporters when asked about it during last week’s minicamp.

“I’m focused on being the best player I can be for the team, so we can move forward to the season. I’m not worried about any of that right now. That will come when it comes.”

Wynn originally arrived in New England as the 23rd overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. After sitting out his rookie season due to a torn Achilles tendon, the Georgia product took over as the team’s starting left tackle.

While looking like a bona fide franchise tackle at times, Wynn also had his ups and downs and missed additional time because of injury. In total, the 26-year-old has appeared in just 35 of a possible 70 games since entering the NFL.

Nonetheless, the Patriots opted to exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie pact last spring. As a result, Wynn is currently on the team’s books with a fully-guaranteed salary cap hit of $10.41 million — the fifth highest such number on the roster. The question is whether or not the team will alter it in any way, either through trade or a contract extension.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Wynn’s focus remained on the field during minicamp.

“It’s been good to be back with the whole team,” he said after skipping voluntary offseason workouts. “The camaraderie, and being able to take those, I guess you could say ‘missing links’ because not everybody was here. So, being able to have everybody together is really good.”