One of the most storied rivalries of college football will be coming to Foxborough next year. As first reported by WJAR’s Joe Kayata, Gillette Stadium will play host to the 2023 Army-Navy Game.

The New England Patriots’ ownership led by Robert Kraft reportedly out-bid six competing cities for the right to stage the game, which was first played in 1890. Since then, 18 different stadiums in six states have had the honor of welcoming the two academies — none of them in New England, though.

The 124th meeting between Army and Navy will be change that. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The Patriots themselves have several ties to the game, especially to one of the service schools participating: long snapper Joe Cardona and wide receiver Malcolm Perry both spent their college careers at Navy, while head coach Bill Belichick has had close ties to the school going back to his childhood.

“When your dad coaches at Navy, that’s a huge part of your life,” Belichick said about the rivalry back in 2018. “That game’s a huge part of everybody’s life at those two academies, and it extends well beyond that. You know in May how many days are left until you play Army. ...

“It’s a tremendous week there with just the spirit of the week. The pep rally Thursday night, the sendoff for the team on Friday and then coming back and the victory bell on Sunday after they won. And honestly, that kind of set the tone for the whole rest of the year. When you live in that world, that’s the world that you’re living in. I don’t want to say it’s a one-game season, but in some respects it really is.”

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant coach and scout at the Naval Academy for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. Belichick himself grew up in Annapolis, not far from the school’s campus. Last year, the Patriots’ head coach received the key to the city.

Navy leads the series 62-53-7, with the 2022 edition set to be played at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 10.