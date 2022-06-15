Patriots reportedly add former Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to post-minicamp depth chart

A former New Orleans Saints wide receiver has entered the New England Patriots’ room.

The organization signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal on Wednesday, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Humphrey, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The University of Texas product has since appeared in 18 games, including six starts, to catch 16 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

The stay in New Orleans was split between the practice squad and active roster for Humphrey. After signing a futures contract ahead of 2021, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound target went on to set career highs with 13 receptions for 249 yards and a pair of scores.

A total of 216 snaps on offense and 45 snaps on special teams were recorded in the process last season.

New England canceled the final session of mandatory minicamp as well as the final two sessions of the voluntary organized team activities. Training camp will open on the fields behind Gillette Stadium in six weeks. And with a wideout depth chart that is headlined by Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

Tre Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Malcolm Perry, Kristian Wilkerson and veteran hybrid Ty Montgomery also reside at the position as July nears.