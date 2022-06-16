New England Patriots links 6/16/22 - Rearranging the depth charts on the ‘22 Patriots: Tough cuts ahead

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault passes along a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Can Mac Jones reach potential without Josh McDaniels? Jones is ready to win in 2022, and believes the team’s coaching staff is more than capable of providing that opportunity.
- Khari Thompson explains why the 2021 QB class should still line up behind Mac Jones going into a crucial Year 2.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots pre-camp position breakdown: Wide Receivers.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Big Lil’ man: Patriots sign former Saints WR Jordan Humphrey.
- Nick O’Malley tells us where Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s name comes from: New Patriots WR named after Michael Jordan, with a twist.
- Dakota Randall dives into the current CBs group: The Pats will face some very tough decisions later this summer.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jack Jones plans to ‘gain some weight’ and, in the meantime, ‘play big as big as possible.’
- Chris Mason highlights Trent Brown saying he’s down to 370 pounds and giving his thoughts on weight clauses in contracts.
- Keagan Stiefel relays Trent Brown on Bill Belichick: ‘Bill is cool as (expletive)’.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Ronnie Perkins says Rhamondre Stevenson’s pro transformation is amazing.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 3 things to know about Patriots rookie RB Pierre Strong. 1. Strong made an impact immediately for South Dakota State.
- Chris Mason updates the 2022 depth chart following mandatory mimicamp: There will be some get-your-popcorn battles at training camp.
- Zack Cox gives us his way-too-early 53-man roster projection after minicamp: Expect tight battles at WR, CB.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots 53-man roster projection: Overreacting to minicamp’s studs and duds.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) Six Patriots rookies in danger of watching from the bench in 2022. 1. Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Suspension causes 2018 UDFA Daniel Ekuale to miss important time in 2022. Ekuale’s value to the Patriots, DT position battle, more.
- Mark Daniels takes a closer look at Bill Belichick’s hands-on coaching style this spring. He spent more time with the offense. Here, players talk about his increased role.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare welcome Mike D’Abate to talk Patriots mini camp and the upcoming season. (54 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve and Russ discuss the greatest tight ends in Patriots history. (57 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Will the Panthers trade for a veteran QB before Week 1? Plus, should Carolina regret passing on Justin Fields? And answering more mail on the timing of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, Sean Payton’s trade value, cutting Frank Reich some slack and when we’ll see an 18-game season.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL reveals key dates for rest of 2022 through May 2023.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots signing Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Julian Edelman not ruling out a comeback.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady admits that his ‘appetite to compete’ is ‘gonna be gone soon.’
- Bryan Knowles (Football Outsiders) The Bengals introduce the Dynasties of Heartbreak. Part I: No. 41-44 and methodology.
- Bryan Knowles (Football Outsiders) Dynasties of Heartbreak Part II: 31-40: Cry, Eagles, cry.
- Bryan Knowles (Football Outsiders) Dynasties of Heartbreak Part III: 21-30: The Saints of bad luck.
- Bryan Knowles (Football Outsiders) Dynasties of heartbreak Part IV: 1-20: Schottenheimer comes up short.
- Tim Daniels (Bleacher Report) Former NFL LB Brandon Spikes posts photo after being hit by airport bus. /’Eesh.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Predicting every team’s 2022 record game-by-game. (66 min. video)
- You Pod to Win the Game podcast (Yahoo! Sports) Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss 11 lingering questions in the NFL offseason. Including ‘Who will be calling plays for New England’ (70 min.)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify before Congress.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Commanders owner Daniel Snyder declines to testify at U.S. House committee hearing on Washington misconduct.
