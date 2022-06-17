Former Patriots undrafted rookie Will Likely selected to 2022 All-USFL team

Across two days in February, the United States Football League’s inaugural draft saw 13 former New England Patriots selected.

Cornerback William Likely of the Houston Gamblers has since been selected to the 2022 All-USFL team.

The inaugural All-USFL Team defense



Which of these players was the most dominant on defense this season? pic.twitter.com/m5sCQSRimh — USFL (@USFL) June 16, 2022

Likely, 27, had arrived in New England as an undrafted rookie in 2017. The Maryland Terrapins product was waived at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline after a preseason that included 33 snaps on defense to go with five snaps on special teams. He logged six tackles, one pass deflection and three returns over that span.

Stints with the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, the DC Defenders of the XFL, and the Jousters of The Spring League followed Likely.

The 2015 first-team All-Big Ten honoree at defensive back and kick returner then landed in the ninth round as part the USFL’s position-based draft format.

Likely now stands with 60 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered in Birmingham, Ala. At a listed 5-foot-7, 179 pounds, he also stands with eight passes defended, four interceptions and one touchdown.

The 2-7 Gamblers face the 6-3 New Orleans Breakers in the finale of the regular season on Sunday. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Legion Field will air on FS1.