New England Patriots links 6/17/22 - Moving & shaking: Mac Jones doesn’t dance around changes on offense

TEAM TALK
- Patriots make a series of transactions.
- Community: Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School.
- Alexandra Francisco reports former Patriot Tully Banta-Cain advances in ‘America’s Got Talent’ with NFL Players Choir: The retired LB performed “Lean On Me” with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges.
- Patriots Training Camp welcomes fans of all ages. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/16: Defensive outlook, recent roster moves. (2 hours)
- Photos: 2022 Patriots in full uniforms.
LOCAL LINKS
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones discusses how Patriots offense is evolving and changing this offseason.
- Karen Guregian reports Patriots running back Pierre Strong signs his rookie deal.
- Dakota Randall tells us which Patriots draft picks remain unsigned.
- Andy Hart takes a position-by-position look at the Pats’ roster. Tight End: Can the Patriots still get a return on the big investment in Jonnu Smith?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Call to action: Patriots safety Adrian Phillips ready for ‘impressive’ role.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) 2022 AFC East improvements: How the Patriots can succeed against divisional teams.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Patriots add extra WR depth & potential replacement for 2019 first-round bust.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Will new-look offensive line help or hurt New England’s offense? More.
- Zack Cox addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Could Julian Edelman really unretire, rejoin Pats? Plus: A cautionary tale for Tre Nixon believers; More.
- Dakota Randall highlights Trent Brown on why he prefers playing for the Patriots over other NFL teams.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Who’s the Patriots’ most loyal leader? Eleven-time team captain Matthew Slater is one of the team’s most revered leaders, both on and off the field.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) A look back at highlights from Patriots Minicamp.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Steve Belichick shares intense saying the Patriots have entering playoffs.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) 2022 Patriots offensive coaching disaster or another Belichick classic?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) With Celtics eliminated, are Patriots best chance for next Boston Championship?
- Hayden Bird tells us what Julian Edelman actually said when asked about a potential comeback. /I believe it’s called ‘yanking chains.’
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Futbol plus football: Patriots home named 2026 World Cup venue.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Most questionable offseason move by each AFC team. Patriots: Trading Shaq Mason.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely?
- Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 RBs for 2022. No Pats.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 comeback candidates: Five veterans who could experience a resurgence.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking 10 greatest running back seasons in NFL history. No Pats.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) ‘He was a trendsetter’: Why Art McNally will be the first official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Report (AP) 11 NFL stadiums picked to host 2026 FIFA World Cup. Gillette Stadium included.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Divide intensifies in league office over handling of Deshaun Watson.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Nick Caserio brushes off possibility of the Deshaun Watson trade being undone.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA’s defense of Deshaun Watson will take aim at NFL’s treatment of multiple owners
