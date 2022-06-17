 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 6/17/22 - Moving & shaking: Mac Jones doesn’t dance around changes on offense

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Mac Jones celebrates
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones discusses how Patriots offense is evolving and changing this offseason.
  • Karen Guregian reports Patriots running back Pierre Strong signs his rookie deal.
  • Dakota Randall tells us which Patriots draft picks remain unsigned.
  • Andy Hart takes a position-by-position look at the Pats’ roster. Tight End: Can the Patriots still get a return on the big investment in Jonnu Smith?
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Call to action: Patriots safety Adrian Phillips ready for ‘impressive’ role.
  • mikereis (GilletteGazette) 2022 AFC East improvements: How the Patriots can succeed against divisional teams.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Patriots add extra WR depth & potential replacement for 2019 first-round bust.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Will new-look offensive line help or hurt New England’s offense? More.
  • Zack Cox addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Could Julian Edelman really unretire, rejoin Pats? Plus: A cautionary tale for Tre Nixon believers; More.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Trent Brown on why he prefers playing for the Patriots over other NFL teams.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Who’s the Patriots’ most loyal leader? Eleven-time team captain Matthew Slater is one of the team’s most revered leaders, both on and off the field.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) A look back at highlights from Patriots Minicamp.
  • Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Steve Belichick shares intense saying the Patriots have entering playoffs.
  • Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) 2022 Patriots offensive coaching disaster or another Belichick classic?
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) With Celtics eliminated, are Patriots best chance for next Boston Championship?
  • Hayden Bird tells us what Julian Edelman actually said when asked about a potential comeback. /I believe it’s called ‘yanking chains.’
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Futbol plus football: Patriots home named 2026 World Cup venue.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Divide intensifies in league office over handling of Deshaun Watson.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Nick Caserio brushes off possibility of the Deshaun Watson trade being undone.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA’s defense of Deshaun Watson will take aim at NFL’s treatment of multiple owners

