Patriots reportedly sign ex-Chiefs center Darryl Williams

The New England Patriots have signed center Darryl Williams to the 90-man roster, a source told NFL reporter Jordan Schultz on Friday.

Williams, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2020. He spent the majority of the past two years on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad and reached a futures contract in February.

Pro Football Focus charted Williams for allowing one penalty and one quarterback hit through 79 offensive snaps last preseason. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound blocker cleared waivers amid Kansas City’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

At Mississippi State, Williams appeared in 45 career games and made 38 starts between left guard and center. He served as a Bulldogs team captain as a redshirt senior on the way to the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Williams’ agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, confirmed his agreement with New England.

Congratulations to Darryl Williams (@73_darryl) on signing a deal with the New England @Patriots ‼️ pic.twitter.com/J92wQvDulo — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) June 17, 2022

The Patriots head toward training camp with an interior depth chart that also includes David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, William Sherman, Drew Desjarlais, Arlington Hambright and rookies Cole Strange, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber and Cody Russey.

Veterans report back to Gillette Stadium on July 26.